Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IFabric Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFA   CA45172X2032

IFABRIC CORP.

(IFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IFabric Corp Provides Revenue Guidance forFiscal Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Record Full-YearRevenues Approaching CA$ 20 Million

11/09/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11/9/21, 2:29 PM

iFabric Corp Provides Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Record Full-Year Revenues Approaching CA$ 20 Million

iFabric Corp Provides Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Record Full-Year Revenues Approaching CA$ 20 Million

November 09, 2021

iFabric Corp Provides Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Record Full-Year Revenues Approaching CA$ 20 Million

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provides revenue guidance for the fscal year and fourth quarter ending September 30, 2021.

TOP-LINE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR AND Q4 ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (IN CANADIAN DOLLARS):

Full-Year revenues (unaudited) in the range of $19.5 million to $20 million compared to $11.5 million in fscal 2020, representing an increase of approximately 70%.

Fourth-Quarter revenues (unaudited) of approximately $5 million compared to $3.6 million in fscal 2020, representing an increase of about 40%.

New and renewed performance-apparel programs for a major Canadian retailer and strong fabric-treatment sales contributed to the growth in revenues for both periods.

Retail "bricks and mortar" reopening brought lingerie revenues back close to pre-pandemic levels. Fully-audited results will be released no later than December 31, 2021.

"2021 has been a record revenue year for our company. Despite the effect of lockdowns, our broad customer base provided diverse revenue opportunities. This momentum looks to continue through fscal 2022, with increased customer orders and our owned-brand launch with Amazon PRIME. We are also looking forward to the upcoming release of our second own performance apparel line branded VERSUS ALL Apparel®, which launches in early 2022. All iFabric's owned-brand apparel will feature one or more technologies from our impressive list of treatments to enhance fabric performance.

The lingerie division has enjoyed revived revenues as bricks and mortar stores continue re-opening and are experience increased customer trafc and sales volumes. In parallel, our supply to web-based retailers also continues to show impressive growth," said Hylton Karon, president and CEO of iFabric.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

irdirect.net/prviewer/release_only/id/4927857

1/2

11/9/21, 2:29 PM

iFabric Corp Provides Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Record Full-Year Revenues Approaching CA$ 20 Million

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the development potential of the company's products and its current or future sales or earnings results.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward- looking statements will materialize. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

Any fnancial outlook or future oriented fnancial information in this news release, as defned by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such fnancial outlook or future oriented fnancial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Tina Byers - Investor Relations

Tel: 905.330.3275

Email: tina@adcap.ca

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defned in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: iFabric Corp

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/671796/iFabric-Corp-Provides-Revenue-Guidance-for-Fiscal-Q4-and-Full-Year-2021-Record- Full-Year-Revenues-Approaching-CA-20-Million

SHARE

News powered by iR Direct - Copyright © 2021 Issuer Direct Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

irdirect.net/prviewer/release_only/id/4927857

2/2

Disclaimer

iFabric Corp. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IFABRIC CORP.
05:56pIFabric Corp Provides Revenue Guidance forFiscal Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Record Full-Year..
PU
10/13IFABRIC : Announces Co-development of AntiviralAir Filter
PU
09/02IFABRIC : OTC Markets Group Welcomes iFabric Corp. to OTCQX
PR
08/12IFABRIC : Returns to a Fiscal Third-Quarter Profit as Sales Rise 29%
MT
08/12IFabric Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/12IFABRIC COR : IFabric Corp
AQ
07/28IFABRIC COR : IFabric Corp
AQ
05/27IFABRIC : May 27, 2021.
PU
05/27IFABRIC : June 1, 2021.
PU
05/12IFABRIC : May 12, 2021.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11,5 M 9,26 M 9,26 M
Net income 2020 -0,62 M -0,50 M -0,50 M
Net Debt 2020 0,66 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -175x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 88,9 M 71,3 M 71,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 9,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart IFABRIC CORP.
Duration : Period :
iFabric Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IFABRIC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hylton Karon President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Hilton Price CFO, Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Mark A. Cochran Chairman
Mark Greenspan Independent Director
Giancarlo Beevis Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IFABRIC CORP.-24.36%71
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE38.46%413 048
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL66.72%177 863
ESSILORLUXOTTICA47.25%96 000
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA54.47%77 339
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.33.94%60 511