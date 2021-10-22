Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, iFAST Hong Kong Holdings Limited., had on 24 September 2021 incorporated an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong. Details of the indirect wholly-owned subsidiary as set out below:

The Board of Directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of iFAST Corporation Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce the following transaction occurred during the financial quarter ended 30 September 2021 pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"):

Name of company Country of incorporation Issued and paid-up capital Nature of business

The net asset value represented by the shares subscription in the abovementioned indirect wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong as at 24 September 2021 was same as the amount of issued and paid-up share capital of the respective subsidiary upon its incorporation date mentioned above.

None of the directors or substantial shareholders has any interest in the aforementioned transactions, save for their interests arising by way of their directorships and/or direct and/or indirect shareholdings in the Company, as the case may be.

The aforementioned transactions are not expected to have any material impact on the Group's earnings per share and net tangible asset for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

