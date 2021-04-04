iFAST : FSMOne.com is the first investment platform offering all investors a flat commission rate of SGD 8.80 for SGX trades

For Immediate Release
FSMOne.com is the first investment platform offering all investors a flat commission rate of SGD 8.80 for SGX trades
SINGAPORE (3 April 2021) - FSMOne.com now offers a flat commission rate of SGD 8.80* for all customers who trade in stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
Effective from 5 April 2021, the permanent flat commission rate of SGD 8.80 will be offered to all FSMOne.com clients, regardless of their investment amount in SGX-listed stocks and ETFs. FSMOne.com first introduced a SGX flat commission rate of SGD 10 in 2017 for its clients with higher assets under administration (AUA).
"When FSMOne.com introduced the flat commission rate for SGX trading in 2017, it was a fee structure that was the first of its kind in the Singapore stockbroking scene. Many investors have since become accustomed and have benefited from this flat commission fee when trading in SGX-listed stocks and ETFs. To make trading in our local market even more profitable for all investors, we have decided to lower the flat commission fee further, from SGD 10 to SGD 8.80 on SGX trades. This permanent flat commission rate is extended for all investors who have an FSMOne.com account, irrespective of their AUA and investment amount," said Mr Jean Paul Wong, General Manager, FSMOne.com.
In 2020, FSMOne.com has rolled out a number of new initiatives to help investors trade more seamlessly, including a revamped FSM mobile application, and free live US exchange pricing for investors who have one trade in the preceding one month. For a period of six months from January 2021, FSMOne.com is offering a 0% commission rate for investors who have a regular savings plan in the wide range of ETFs curated in FSMOne.com's RSP List (including SGX-listed ETFs).
"We are very grateful for the support from our investors. In 2020, we have seen a multiple-fold jump in accounts opened, trades and sales in stocks, ETFs, funds and other investment products. The new flat commission rate of SGD 8.80 will help investors to save significantly on their SGX trades in their favourite stocks and ETFs. This is one additional step towards further strengthening the position of FSMOne.com as the best investment platform for investors looking to grow their wealth in stocks, ETFs, unit trusts, bonds and managed portfolio services (FSM MAPS), and investors can look forward to more exciting services from us in the near future," said Mr Jean Paul Wong.
Investors who have an existing CDP account can seamlessly link it online to their FSMOne.com account to benefit from the SGD 8.80 flat commission rate when they sell their CDP holdings. "The CDP linkage service has been especially popular with our clients, because they can easily link their CDP to their FSMOne.com account, and sell their SGX-listed stocks and ETFs in the CDP account at a flat commission fee, irrespective of the dollar amount of the trades," said Mr Jean Paul Wong.
FSMOne.com clients can further save via the trade amalgamation feature when they trade in the Singapore exchange, as well as the Hong Kong exchange. FSMOne.com is running a promotion from 5
April 2021 to 31 May 2021, during which clients can enjoy substantial discounts on the subscription of different market data for the Singapore and Hong Kong exchanges.
Opening an FSMOne.com account is free and can be done within five minutes for Singaporeans and Singaporean Permanent Residents via MyInfo.
*The flat commission rate of SGD 8.80 excludes exchange-related fees. Investors can find out more about the new pricing offerings, account opening services and research ideas, by visiting www.fsmone.com.
About FSMOne.com
Incorporated in the year 2000 in Singapore, FSMOne.com is the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) division of iFAST Financial Pte Ltd ("iFAST Singapore").
FSMOne.com provides a comprehensive range of investment products and services to investors in Singapore, supported by its regional research team of analysts and content writers.
The Company's mission statement is, "To help investors around the world invest globally and profitably". FSMOne.com has research articles and multiple tools on its website and mobile application that can help investors zoom in on investment ideas from a wide range of products and services available (including unit trusts, bonds, stocks, ETFs, discretionary managed portfolios and insurance).
iFAST Singapore is the Singapore subsidiary of SGX-STMainboard-listed iFAST Corporation Ltd. ("iFAST Corp"), which is also present in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China and India. iFAST Singapore holds the Capital Market Services licence and the Financial Advisers licence, issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and is also a Central Provident Fund-registered Investment Administrator and a Depository Agent of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"). iFAST Singapore is also a Trading Member of SGX-ST and a Clearing Member of CDP.
The investor community can visit the FSMOne.com website for their transactional and investment information needs. The FSM mobile application ("FSM Mobile") can also be used for transactional purposes, and can be downloaded on Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit www.fsmone.com.
About iFAST Corporation Ltd. ("iFAST Corp")
iFAST Corp (stock code: AIY) is a wealth management Fintech platform, with assets under administration (AUA) of S$14.45 billion as at 31 December 2020.
Incorporated in the year 2000 in Singapore and listed on the SGX-Mainboard in December 2014, the Group is also present in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China and India. Through the years, the Group has built a well- established Fintech ecosystem connecting its product providers and clients.
iFAST Corp holds the requisite licences in the various jurisdictions it operates in to provide a wide range of products and services. As at end December 2020, the Group offers access to over 12,000 investment products including over 7,800 funds from over 270 fund houses, over 1,400 bonds, stocks and ETFs listed on the Singapore, Hong Kong and US stock exchanges, as well as services including online discretionary portfolio management services, research and investment seminars, Fintech solutions, and investment administration and transaction services.
The main business divisions of the Group include the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) division, the Business- to-Business (B2B) division, and the emerging Fintech Solutions/Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) model. The B2C platform, FSMOne.com (formerly known as Fundsupermart.com), is a multi-products transactional platform that caters to investors who prefer to do their own investments online. The B2B platforms cater to the specialised needs of more than 460 financial advisory companies, financial institutions, banks and internet companies with over 9,900 wealth advisers. iFAST Fintech Solutions, the emerging Fintech Solutions/B2B2C model, was launched in recent years to provide innovative and customisable Fintech solutions for the B2B clients and business partners to empower them with their own B2C Fintech capabilities.
The Group's mission statement is, "To help investors around the world invest globally and profitably". In the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) released from 2016 to 2020, iFAST Corp has been ranked within the top 20% among SGX-listed companies.
For more information, please visit www.ifastcorp.com
