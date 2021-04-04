iFAST : FSMOne.com is the first investment platform offering all investors a flat commission rate of SGD 8.80 for SGX trades

For Immediate Release

FSMOne.com is the first investment platform offering all investors a flat commission rate of SGD 8.80 for SGX trades

SINGAPORE (3 April 2021) - FSMOne.com now offers a flat commission rate of SGD 8.80* for all customers who trade in stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Effective from 5 April 2021, the permanent flat commission rate of SGD 8.80 will be offered to all FSMOne.com clients, regardless of their investment amount in SGX-listed stocks and ETFs. FSMOne.com first introduced a SGX flat commission rate of SGD 10 in 2017 for its clients with higher assets under administration (AUA).

"When FSMOne.com introduced the flat commission rate for SGX trading in 2017, it was a fee structure that was the first of its kind in the Singapore stockbroking scene. Many investors have since become accustomed and have benefited from this flat commission fee when trading in SGX-listed stocks and ETFs. To make trading in our local market even more profitable for all investors, we have decided to lower the flat commission fee further, from SGD 10 to SGD 8.80 on SGX trades. This permanent flat commission rate is extended for all investors who have an FSMOne.com account, irrespective of their AUA and investment amount," said Mr Jean Paul Wong, General Manager, FSMOne.com.

In 2020, FSMOne.com has rolled out a number of new initiatives to help investors trade more seamlessly, including a revamped FSM mobile application, and free live US exchange pricing for investors who have one trade in the preceding one month. For a period of six months from January 2021, FSMOne.com is offering a 0% commission rate for investors who have a regular savings plan in the wide range of ETFs curated in FSMOne.com's RSP List (including SGX-listed ETFs).

"We are very grateful for the support from our investors. In 2020, we have seen a multiple-fold jump in accounts opened, trades and sales in stocks, ETFs, funds and other investment products. The new flat commission rate of SGD 8.80 will help investors to save significantly on their SGX trades in their favourite stocks and ETFs. This is one additional step towards further strengthening the position of FSMOne.com as the best investment platform for investors looking to grow their wealth in stocks, ETFs, unit trusts, bonds and managed portfolio services (FSM MAPS), and investors can look forward to more exciting services from us in the near future," said Mr Jean Paul Wong.

Investors who have an existing CDP account can seamlessly link it online to their FSMOne.com account to benefit from the SGD 8.80 flat commission rate when they sell their CDP holdings. "The CDP linkage service has been especially popular with our clients, because they can easily link their CDP to their FSMOne.com account, and sell their SGX-listed stocks and ETFs in the CDP account at a flat commission fee, irrespective of the dollar amount of the trades," said Mr Jean Paul Wong.

FSMOne.com clients can further save via the trade amalgamation feature when they trade in the Singapore exchange, as well as the Hong Kong exchange. FSMOne.com is running a promotion from 5