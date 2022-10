KOLKATA | MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022

.

SIDHO-KANHO-BIRSHAUNIVERSITY

Purulia

E-Tender

E- Tenders are invited from the experienced firm for Supply of Office furniture at Library Building of Sidho Kanho Birsha University, Purulia. Last date of bid submission : 05/11/2022, upto 12 Noon. For details visit www.wbtenders.gov.in or