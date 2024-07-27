IFB Industries Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 12,691.6 million compared to INR 10,859.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 12,762.5 million compared to INR 10,936.9 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 375.4 million compared to net loss of INR 6.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.26 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.15 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.26 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.15 a year ago.