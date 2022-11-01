Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. IFB Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFBIND   INE559A01017

IFB INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(IFBIND)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:32 2022-11-01 am EDT
943.45 INR   -0.86%
05:32aWhirlpool's India unit reports 39% drop in Q2 profit
RE
10/28India's IFB Industries posts 2% drop in profit as costs climb
RE
07/28IFB Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Whirlpool's India unit reports 39% drop in Q2 profit

11/01/2022 | 05:32am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India reported a 39% drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as costs increased and demand for white goods was muted amid surging inflation.

Whirlpool's profit before exceptional items, its share of profit from joint ventures, and tax slid to 669.9 million Indian rupees ($8.10 million) from 1.09 billion Indian rupees, a year earlier.

It had booked a one-time fair value gain of 3.25 billion rupees last year on equity interest in kitchen appliances maker Elica India.

Under pressure from higher commodity costs, household appliance makers like Whirlpool and IFB Industries , resorted to price increases, but that ended up curbing demand at a time when consumers are stretched thin.

Whirlpool, known for its refrigerators and washing machines, said cost of raw material and components consumed climbed nearly 13% for the reported quarter.

Revenue rose marginally by 0.31% to 16.12 billion rupees, helped by the higher prices.

IFB posted a 2% fall in its second-quarter profit last week on higher expenses.

($1 = 82.5900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELICA S.P.A. -1.67% 2.645 Delayed Quote.-26.20%
IFB INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.75% 943.45 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
WHIRLPOOL -1.19% 138.24 Delayed Quote.-41.09%
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED 0.77% 1576.8 End-of-day quote.-10.55%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. 0.00% 5.31 Delayed Quote.-33.63%
Financials
Sales 2023 42 079 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2023 611 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
Net cash 2023 1 040 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 64,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38 558 M 466 M 466 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 640
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart IFB INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IFB Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IFB INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 951,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bikramjit Nag Joint Executive Chairman & Managing Director
A. K. Nag Senior President
Prabir Chatterjee CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Bijon Bhushan Nag Joint Executive Chairman
Rajat Paul Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IFB INDUSTRIES LIMITED-15.39%466
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-45.56%38 551
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-30.41%25 669
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-28.92%7 559
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-2.74%6 441
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-36.77%6 225