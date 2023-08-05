IFGL Refractories Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 4,238.5 million compared to INR 3,593.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,273 million compared to INR 3,598.1 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 296.1 million compared to INR 145.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.21 compared to INR 4.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.21 compared to INR 4.04 a year ago.

