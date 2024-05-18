IFGL Refractories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
May 18, 2024 at 06:15 am EDT
IFGL Refractories Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,939.4 million compared to INR 3,681.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,011.6 million compared to INR 3,758.9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 125.4 million compared to INR 294.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.48 compared to INR 8.16 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.48 compared to INR 8.16 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 16,394.9 million compared to INR 13,865 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 16,582.6 million compared to INR 13,996.5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 816.7 million compared to INR 792.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 22.66 compared to INR 21.98 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 22.66 compared to INR 21.98 a year ago.