IFGL Refractories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 04, 2023 at 08:14 am EDT
IFGL Refractories Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 4,555.2 million compared to INR 3,430.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,594.6 million compared to INR 3,456.4 million a year ago. Net income was INR 380 million compared to INR 194.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.55 compared to INR 5.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.55 compared to INR 5.39 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 8,793.7 million compared to INR 7,024 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 8,867.6 million compared to INR 7,054.5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 676.1 million compared to INR 340 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.76 compared to INR 9.43 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.76 compared to INR 9.43 a year ago.
IFGL Refractories Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, and selling of refractory items and its related equipment and accessories used in steel plants. The Company operates through specialized refractories and ceramics. The Company also provides services in relation to refractory goods. The Company offers solutions, including Its manufacturing facilities are located in Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat, Kalunga Industrial Estate near Rourkela, Odisha, and Industrial Park APIIC De-Notified Area, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets. Its geographical segments include India, the United Kingdom, Europe other than the United Kingdom, Asia excluding India, the Americas, and others. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is FGL Worldwide Holdings Limited.