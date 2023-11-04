IFGL Refractories Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 4,555.2 million compared to INR 3,430.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,594.6 million compared to INR 3,456.4 million a year ago. Net income was INR 380 million compared to INR 194.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.55 compared to INR 5.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.55 compared to INR 5.39 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 8,793.7 million compared to INR 7,024 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 8,867.6 million compared to INR 7,054.5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 676.1 million compared to INR 340 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.76 compared to INR 9.43 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.76 compared to INR 9.43 a year ago.