IFGL Refractories Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, and selling of refractory items and its related equipment and accessories used in steel plants. The Company operates through specialized refractories and ceramics. The Company also provides services in relation to refractory goods. The Company offers solutions, including Its manufacturing facilities are located in Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat, Kalunga Industrial Estate near Rourkela, Odisha, and Industrial Park APIIC De-Notified Area, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets. Its geographical segments include India, the United Kingdom, Europe other than the United Kingdom, Asia excluding India, the Americas, and others. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is FGL Worldwide Holdings Limited.

Sector Construction Materials