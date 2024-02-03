IFGL Refractories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
February 03, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
IFGL Refractories Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,661.8 million compared to INR 3,159.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,703.4 million compared to INR 3,183.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 15.2 million compared to INR 157.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.42 compared to INR 4.38 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.42 compared to INR 4.38 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 12,455.5 million compared to INR 10,183.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 12,571 million compared to INR 10,237.6 million a year ago. Net income was INR 691.3 million compared to INR 497.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 19.18 compared to INR 13.82 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 19.18 compared to INR 13.82 a year ago.
IFGL Refractories Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, and selling of refractory items and its related equipment and accessories used in steel plants. The Company operates through specialized refractories and ceramics. The Company also provides services in relation to refractory goods. The Company offers solutions, including Its manufacturing facilities are located in Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat, Kalunga Industrial Estate near Rourkela, Odisha, and Industrial Park APIIC De-Notified Area, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets. Its geographical segments include India, the United Kingdom, Europe other than the United Kingdom, Asia excluding India, the Americas, and others. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is FGL Worldwide Holdings Limited.