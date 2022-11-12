Advanced search
    IFGLEXPOR   INE133Y01011

IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED

(IFGLEXPOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
248.35 INR   +0.14%
11/12Ifgl Refractories : Resignation
PU
10/12Ifgl Refractories : Appointment
PU
09/28IFGL Refractories Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
IFGL Refractories : Resignation

11/12/2022 | 11:42pm EST
121 November, 2022

National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd

BSE Limited

'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 05 I

Mumbai 400 00I

Code : IFGLEXPOR

Code: 540774

Dear Sirs,

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Circular dated 91" September, 2015 bearing No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 of SEBI

All concerned are hereby informed that based on recommendation ofthe Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board ofDirectors ofthe Company in their meeting held to-day, 121 " November, 2022 have made following changes in Key Managerial Personnel.

  1. Appointed Mr Rajesh Agarwal (DJN: 0009786410) as an Additional Director of the Company effective to-day, 12111 November, 2022 and also appointed him effective that date to be "Director­ General Counsel" ofthe Company for a period of3 (three) years, liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval ofshareholders, in accordance with applicable provisions ofthe Companies Act, 2013, SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 and Rules and Regulations framed thereunder. By virtue of aforesaid, Mr Agarwal ceases to hold office ofCompany Secretary ofthe Company effective to­ day, J November 2022.
  2. Appointed Mrs Mansi Damani (FCS 6769) as Company Secretary ofthe Company effective to­ day, 12111 November 2022 . Mrs Damani has hithe1to been holding the office ofDeputy Company Secretary ofthe Company. Mrs Mansi Damani has also been appointed as the 'Compliance Officer' of the Company as required under Regulation 6 of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 and her contact details are given hereinbelow.

Mobile No. : 91-9830433095

E Mail : mansi.damani@ifgl.in

As required by Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 and NSE/CML/2018/24 both dated 20th June, 2018 issued by the BSE and NSE respectively, it is hereby confirmed that Mr Rajesh Agarwal is not debarred from holding the office ofDirector by virtue ofany order ofSEBI or any other authority.

Disclosure ofinformation pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/C:MD/4/2015 dated 91 September, 2015 in respect of Mr Agarwal and Mrs Damani are enclosed and marked as Annexure A and Annexure B respectively.

IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED

Head & Corporate Office: McLeod House

3 Netaji Subhas Road, Kolkata 700 001, India Tel: +91 33 4010 6100 I Email: ifgl.ho@ifgl.in

CIN: L51909OR2007PLC027954

www.ifglref.com

Registered Office: Sector B, Kalunga Industrial Estate P.O. Kalunga, Dist. Sundergarh, Odisha 770 031, India Tel: +91 661 266 0195 I Email: ifgl.works@ifgl.in

This Announcement is also being hosted on Company's Website: www.ifglrefcom and available at the link http://www.ifglref.com/announcement/

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JFGL Refractories Ltd.

SHISHIR

KUMAR

BAJORIA

(S K Bajoria) Chairman

Digitally signed by

SHISHIR KUMAR BAJORIA Date: 2022.11.12 18:37:43 +05'30'

Encl: As above

Annexure 'A'

Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 of Mr Rajesh Agarwal

Sr.No.

Particulars

Description

I.

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Elevation and Appointment

resigAatieA,

reme1,al, death

er

etl�erwise

Date of appointment/cessatioA

(as

Appointed w.e.f 12th Novembe1� 2022 as Directoi- -

applicable) & term ofappointment

General Counsel ofthe Company for a period ofthree

years subject to approval of the shareholders of the

Company.

BriefProfile (in case ofappointment)

Fellow Member of The Institute of Company

Secretaries of India

More than three decades of experience of handling

Corporate Laws, Taxation and Legal matters.

Joined erstwhile lndo Flogates Ltd in October, 1988

as Company Secretary.

Following amalgamation of lndo Flogates Ltd,

appointed Company Secreta1y on and from 14th

August, 2000 oferstwhile IFGL Refractories Ltd

Appointed Company Secretary of the Company

(known as IFGL Exports Ltd upto 25.10.2017) on

and from 05.08.2017 on amalgamation of erstwhile

IFGL Refractories Ltd

Disclosure

of relationships between

None

Directors (in case of appointment of

a Director)

Annexure 'B'

Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 of Mrs Mansi Damani

Sr.No.

Particulars

Description

I.

Reason

for

change

viz.

Appointment (Promoted from Deputy Company

appointment, resignation, remo1ral,

Secretary to Company Secretary)

EleaH1 or otherwise

2.

Date of

appointment/cessation

(as

Promoted w.e.f 12th Novembe1� 2022 as Company

applicable) & term ofappointment

Secretary ofthe Company

Term ofAppointment : Regular

3.

Brief Profile (in case of

Fellow member ofThe Institute ofCompany Secretaries

appointment)

ofIndia

Post Graduate Diploma m Business Administration

(Finance) from Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning,

Pune.

Joined SK Bajoria group ofCompanies in the year 2002

and has more than two decades of experience of

hand! ing Secretarial and Taxation matters.

4.

Disclosure

of

relationships

N.A

between Directors (in case of

appointment ofa Director)

Disclaimer

IFGL Refractories Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 04:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
