IFGL Refractories : Resignation

121 November, 2022 National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd BSE Limited 'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra - Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 05 I Mumbai 400 00I Code : IFGLEXPOR Code: 540774 Dear Sirs,

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Circular dated 91" September, 2015 bearing No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 of SEBI

All concerned are hereby informed that based on recommendation ofthe Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board ofDirectors ofthe Company in their meeting held to-day, 121 " November, 2022 have made following changes in Key Managerial Personnel.

Appointed Mr Rajesh Agarwal (DJN: 0009786410) as an Additional Director of the Company effective to-day, 12 111 November, 2022 and also appointed him effective that date to be "Director­ General Counsel" ofthe Company for a period of3 (three) years, liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval ofshareholders, in accordance with applicable provisions ofthe Companies Act, 2013, SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 and Rules and Regulations framed thereunder. By virtue of aforesaid, Mr Agarwal ceases to hold office ofCompany Secretary ofthe Company effective to­ day, J November 2022. Appointed Mrs Mansi Damani (FCS 6769) as Company Secretary ofthe Company effective to­ day, 12 111 November 2022 . Mrs Damani has hithe1to been holding the office ofDeputy Company Secretary ofthe Company. Mrs Mansi Damani has also been appointed as the 'Compliance Officer' of the Company as required under Regulation 6 of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 and her contact details are given hereinbelow.

Mobile No. : 91-9830433095

E Mail : mansi.damani@ifgl.in

As required by Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 and NSE/CML/2018/24 both dated 20th June, 2018 issued by the BSE and NSE respectively, it is hereby confirmed that Mr Rajesh Agarwal is not debarred from holding the office ofDirector by virtue ofany order ofSEBI or any other authority.

Disclosure ofinformation pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/C:MD/4/2015 dated 91 September, 2015 in respect of Mr Agarwal and Mrs Damani are enclosed and marked as Annexure A and Annexure B respectively.