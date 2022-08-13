IFGL Refractories : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

13thAugust, 2022 National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd BSE Limited 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block - G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra - Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Code : IFGLEXPOR Code: 540774 Dear Sirs,

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Kindly be informed that the Company's Management will participate in discussion on financial performance for Ql/FY2022-23 on Earnings Conference Call scheduled on Wednesday, 17th August, 2022 at 4.30 PM 1ST organized by M/s SKP Securities Ltd. A copy of Invite released in this regard is enclosed herewith, which has also been hosted on Company's Website: www.ifglref.com.