    IFGLEXPOR   INE133Y01011

IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED

(IFGLEXPOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
267.45 INR   -5.33%
IFGL Refractories : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/13/2022 | 06:33am EDT
13thAugust, 2022

National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd

BSE Limited

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block - G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Code : IFGLEXPOR

Code: 540774

Dear Sirs,

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Kindly be informed that the Company's Management will participate in discussion on financial performance for Ql/FY2022-23 on Earnings Conference Call scheduled on Wednesday, 17th August, 2022 at 4.30 PM 1ST organized by M/s SKP Securities Ltd. A copy of Invite released in this regard is enclosed herewith, which has also been hosted on Company's Website: www.ifglref.com.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For IFGL Refractories Ltd

(RAgarwal) Company Secretary

Email: rajesh.agarwal@ifgl.in

Encl:As above

IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED

Head & Corporate Office: McLeod House

3 Netaji Subhas Road, Kolkata 700 001, India Tel: +91 33 4010 6100 I Email: ifgl.ho@ifgl.in

CIN: L51909OR2007PLC027954

www.ifglref.com

Registered Office: Sector B, Kalunga Industrial Estate P.O. Kalunga, Dist. Sundergarh, Odisha 770 031, India Tel: +91 661 266 0195 I Email: ifgl.works@ifgl.in

Cordially invites you to

Q1FY23 Earnings Conference Call

of

IFGL Refractories Ltd

Represented by

Mr. James McIntosh, Managing Director

Mr. Kamal Sarda, Director & CEO

on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 1630 hrs Indian Standard Time

Diamond Pass Link

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6807587&linkSecurityString=1f3375e34f

Universal Access Numbers

+91 22 6280 1480 | +91 22 7115 8845

We look forward to your participation

For further information, please contact

NAVIN B. AGRAWAL | +91 98200 27446 | navin.agrawal@skpsecurities.com

NIKHIL SABOO | +91 93301 86643 | nikhil.saboo@skpsecurities.com

Disclaimer

IFGL Refractories Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 10:32:03 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 10 219 M - -
Net income 2021 656 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 9 639 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 793
Free-Float 24,0%
Technical analysis trends IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Leacock McIntosh Managing Director & Director
Amit Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Shishir Kumar Bajoria Executive Chairman
Rajesh Agarwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Debal Kumar Banerji Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED-15.14%121
BREEDON GROUP PLC-29.16%1 351
JIANGXI HAIYUAN COMPOSITES TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-23.32%953
SHANDONG FIBERGLASS GROUP CO., LTD-11.86%911
YOTAI REFRACTORIES CO., LTD.11.81%224
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC-26.56%108