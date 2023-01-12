IFGL Refractories : Shareholders meeting

I 2th January, 2023 National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd BSE Limited 'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra - Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Code: IFGLEXPOR Code: 540774 Dear Sirs,

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Result of Postal Ballot Notice dated 81" December, 2022

Further to our letter dated I 0th December, 2022 on the above Postal Ballot Notice, please find enclosed herewith the following.

Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and

2. Report of Scrutinizer, Mr S M Gupta, Proprietor of M/s S M Gupta & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, dated 12th January, 2023.

In view of these, Special Resolutions below morefully mentioned in the Postal Ballot Notice dated 8 h December, 2022 have got passed with requisite majority on 11th January, 2023, being last date specified for receipt of votes for Postal Ballot by remote e-voting

Appointment of Mr Gaurav Swarup (DIN: 00374298) as Non-Executive Independent Director for five consecutive years on and f r om Wednesday, 12th October, 2022. Appointment of Ms Anita Gupta (DIN: 09753188) as Non-Executive Independent Director for five consecutive years on and f r om Wednesday, 12th October, 2022.

Appointment ofMr Rajesh Agarwal (DIN: 09786410) as Director-General Counsel, liable to retire

by rotation, for a period of 3 (three) years from 12th November, 2022 to IIth November, 2025, both days inclusive.

Voting Results and Scrutinizer's Report have also been hosted on Company's website viz www.ifglref.com and website of E-voting Agency (NSDL) viz https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/.