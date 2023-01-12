IFGL Refractories : Shareholders meeting
I 2
th January, 2023
National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd
BSE Limited
'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra - Kurla Complex
Dalal Street
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
Mumbai 400 001
Code: IFGLEXPOR
Code: 540774
Dear Sirs,
Re: Disclosure under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Result of Postal Ballot Notice dated 8 1 " December, 2022
Further to our letter dated I 0
th December, 2022 on the above Postal Ballot Notice, please find enclosed herewith the following.
Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and
2. Report of Scrutinizer, Mr S M Gupta, Proprietor of M/s S M Gupta & Co., Practicing Company
Secretaries, dated 12 th January, 2023.
In view of these, Special Resolutions below morefully mentioned in the Postal Ballot Notice dated 8
h December, 2022 have got passed with requisite majority on 11 th January, 2023, being last date specified for receipt of votes for Postal Ballot by remote e-voting
Appointment of Mr Gaurav Swarup (DIN: 00374298) as Non-Executive Independent Director for five consecutive years on and f rom Wednesday, 12th October, 2022.
Appointment of Ms Anita Gupta (DIN: 09753188) as Non-Executive Independent Director for five consecutive years on and f rom Wednesday, 12th October, 2022.
Appointment ofMr Rajesh Agarwal (DIN: 09786410) as Director-General Counsel, liable to retire
by rotation, for a period of 3 (three) years f
rom 12th November, 2022 to IIth November, 2025, both days inclusive.
Voting Results and Scrutinizer's Report have also been hosted on Company's website viz www.ifglref.com and website of E-voting Agency (NSDL) viz
https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For CFGL Ref
ractories Ltd.
�
ansi Damani)
npany Secretary
Email :mansi.damani@ifgl.in
Encl : as above
IFGL REFRACTOR
IES LIMITED
Head
& Corporate Office: McLeod House
3 Netaji Subhas Road, Kolkata 700 001, India
Tel: +91 33 4010 6100 I Email: ifgl.ho@ifgl.in
CIN: L51909OR2007PLC027954 -
www.ifglref.com
Registered Office: Sector B, Kalunga Industrial Estate P.O. Kalunga, Dist. Sundergarh, Odisha 770 031, India Tel: +91 661 266 0195 I Email: ifgl.works@ifgl.in
Disclosure of Voting Results as per Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
:
SI. No.
Particulars
Details
I.
Date of AGM/EGM
Not Applicable
(Resolution passed
through Postal Ballot
on 11
th
January, 2023)
2.
Total number of shareholders on cut offdate (i.e 2
nd
December, 2022 - cut off
19425
date for e-voting purpose)
3.
No. of Shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy :
Not Applicable
Promoters and Promoter Group
(Resolution passed
Public
through postal Ballot)
4.
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing
Not Applicable
Promoters and Promoter Group
(Resolution passed
Public
through postal Ballot)
In case of Poll/Postal ballot/E-voting:
The mode of voting for all resolutions was Remote E-voting (From 9AM on Tuesday, 13
December, 2022 to 5PM on Wednesday,
J J
lh
January,
th
2023)
.
Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)
Resolution (1)
Special
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
Appointment of Mr Gaurav Swarup (DIN: 00374298) as Non-Executive
Description of resolution considered Independent Director for five consecutive years on and from Wednesday, 12th
October, 2022
Promoter and
5_-Voting
Poll
-
----
Promoter Group
-
---
-
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
E-V�ting
-
Public- Institutions
Poll
---
-
-
--
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
Public- Non
E-Voting
------ - -
Poll
- -
--
--
-
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
Total
No.of
shares held
(1)
26104774
26104774
3773909
3773909
6160629
6160629
36039312
% of Votes
No.of votes
polled on
polled outstanding shares
(3}=[(2)/(1)]*10
0
20514618
78.5857
- -- ·-
--
-
-
-
0
0.0000
0
0.0000
20514618
78.5857
-
-
99.7129
3763075
-- -
-
3763075
99.7129
383126
6.2189
--
-
--
---
--
383126
6.2189
24660819
68.4276
No.of votes-
No.of
% of votes in
% of Votes
votes-
favour on
against on votes
in favour
against
votes polled
polled
(4)
(5)
(6}=[(4)/(2)]*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
00
-
20514618
-
0
100.0000
0.0000
-------
0
0
0
0
-
--
--
0
0
0
0
20514618
0
100.0000
0.0000
--
3763075
-
0
100.0000
0.0000
-
-
---
-- -
-
--
3763075
0
100.0000
0.0000
--
381751
1375
99.6411
0.3589
-
-
- - ---
-
--
381751
1375
99.6411
0.3589
24659444
1375
99.9944
0.0056
Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
Description of resolution considered
Category
Mode of voting
No. of
No. of votes
shares
polled
held
E-Voting
(1)
(2)
20514618
Promoter and
---·------
---
- -
-
--
- -
26104774
-. - -- --�
-
Poll
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
---
-----
-
26104774
20514618
E-Voting
·-
3763075
Public- Institutions
Poll
-
-
----
3773909
-
- ----·
-
·-
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
3773909
3763075
E-Voting
__
___ _ __ _
-
382942
Public- Non
Poll
6160629
--
-
-
--- -
---�---
Institutions
-
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
Total
6160629
382942
"
36039312
24660635
Special
No
Appointment of Ms Anita Gupta (DIN: 09753188) as Non-Executive
Independent Director for five consecutive years on and from Wednesday, 12th
% of Votes
October, 2022
No. of
% of votes in
% of Votes
polled on
No. of votes-
votes-
favour on
against on votes
outstanding
in favour
against
votes polled
polled
shares
(3)=[(2)/(1)1*10
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)}*1
(7)=[(5)/(2)1*100
0
00
78.5857
20514618
·-
0
100.0000
0.0000
--
- -
- ----
-
78.5857
20514618
0
100.0000
0.0000
99.7129
3763075
--
0
100.0000
0.0000
--
-
-
--
-
·
- ---
99.7129
3763075
0
100.0000
0.0000
6.2160
- -
381567
-
1375
99.6409
0.3591
- -
·-
----
-
--
6.2160
381567
1375
99.6409
0.3591
68.4270
24659260
1375
99.9944
0.0056
Resolution (3)
Resolution required: (Ordinary/
Special}
Special
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
Appointment of Mr Rajesh Agarwal (DIN: 09786410) as Director-General
Description of resolution considered
Counsel for a period of 3 (three) years from 12th November, 2022 to 11th
November, 2025, both days inclusive.
No. of
% of Votes
No. of
% of votes in
% of Votes
No. of votes
polled on
No. of votes -
Category
Mode of voting
shares
votes-
favour on
against on votes
polled
outstanding
in favour
held
against
votes polled
polled
shares
(1)
(2)
(3}=[(2)/(1}1*10
(4)
(6}=[(4)/(2}1*1
(7}=[(5}/(2}]*100
0
00
E-Votin�_ _ _ ____
20514618
78.5857
20514618
----
0
100.0000
0.0000
-
--
---
-
-
Promoter and
Poll
- ·-- -
--
26104774
-
-
-
-
-
. - --
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
26104774
20514618
78.5857
20514618
0
100.0000
0.0000
Total
�-Voting
3763075
99.7129
3763075
0
100.0000
0.0000
-·---
-
----
-
·--
Public- Institutions
Poll
-----
-
3773909
--
-
•· -
----
-
----
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
3773909
3763075
99.7129
3763075
0
100.0000
0.0000
Total
E-Voting
378840
6.1494
-
377465
1375
99.6370
0.3630
Public- Non
Poll
-
-
- -
6160629
-
-
- -
----
------
-
-
- -
Institutions
-
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
6160629
378840
6.1494
377465
1375
99.6370
0.3630
Total
Total
36039312
24656533
68.4157
24655158
1375
99.9944
0.0056
Disclaimer
IFGL Refractories Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:29:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
