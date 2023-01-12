Advanced search
    IFGLEXPOR   INE133Y01011

IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED

(IFGLEXPOR)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
277.95 INR   +1.42%
2022Transcript : IFGL Refractories Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
2022IFGL Refractories Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2022Ifgl Refractories : Resignation
PU
IFGL Refractories : Shareholders meeting

01/12/2023 | 05:30am EST
I 2th January, 2023

National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd

BSE Limited

'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Code: IFGLEXPOR

Code: 540774

Dear Sirs,

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Result of Postal Ballot Notice dated 81" December, 2022

Further to our letter dated I 0th December, 2022 on the above Postal Ballot Notice, please find enclosed herewith the following.

  1. Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and

2. Report of Scrutinizer, Mr S M Gupta, Proprietor of M/s S M Gupta & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, dated 12th January, 2023.

In view of these, Special Resolutions below morefully mentioned in the Postal Ballot Notice dated 8 h December, 2022 have got passed with requisite majority on 11th January, 2023, being last date specified for receipt of votes for Postal Ballot by remote e-voting

  1. Appointment of Mr Gaurav Swarup (DIN: 00374298) as Non-Executive Independent Director for five consecutive years on and from Wednesday, 12th October, 2022.
  2. Appointment of Ms Anita Gupta (DIN: 09753188) as Non-Executive Independent Director for five consecutive years on and from Wednesday, 12th October, 2022.
  1. Appointment ofMr Rajesh Agarwal (DIN: 09786410) as Director-General Counsel, liable to retire

by rotation, for a period of 3 (three) years from 12th November, 2022 to IIth November, 2025, both days inclusive.

Voting Results and Scrutinizer's Report have also been hosted on Company's website viz www.ifglref.com and website of E-voting Agency (NSDL) viz https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For CFGL Refractories Ltd.

ansi Damani)

npany Secretary

Email :mansi.damani@ifgl.in

Encl : as above

IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED

Head & Corporate Office: McLeod House

3 Netaji Subhas Road, Kolkata 700 001, India Tel: +91 33 4010 6100 I Email: ifgl.ho@ifgl.in

CIN: L51909OR2007PLC027954 -

www.ifglref.com

Registered Office: Sector B, Kalunga Industrial Estate P.O. Kalunga, Dist. Sundergarh, Odisha 770 031, India Tel: +91 661 266 0195 I Email: ifgl.works@ifgl.in

Disclosure of Voting Results as per Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

:

SI. No.

Particulars

Details

I.

Date of AGM/EGM

Not Applicable

(Resolution passed

through Postal Ballot

on 11

th

January, 2023)

2.

Total number of shareholders on cut offdate (i.e 2

nd

December, 2022 - cut off

19425

date for e-voting purpose)

3.

No. of Shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy :

Not Applicable

Promoters and Promoter Group

(Resolution passed

Public

through postal Ballot)

4.

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

Not Applicable

Promoters and Promoter Group

(Resolution passed

Public

through postal Ballot)

In case of Poll/Postal ballot/E-voting:

The mode of voting for all resolutions was Remote E-voting (From 9AM on Tuesday, 13

December, 2022 to 5PM on Wednesday,

J J

lh

January,

th

2023)

.

'df·

Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)

Resolution (1)

Special

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

Appointment of Mr Gaurav Swarup (DIN: 00374298) as Non-Executive

Description of resolution consideredIndependent Director for five consecutive years on and from Wednesday, 12th October, 2022

Category

Mode of voting

Promoter and

5_-Voting

Poll

-

----

Promoter Group

-

---

-

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

E-V�ting

-

Public- Institutions

Poll

---

-

- --

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

Public- Non

E-Voting------- -

Poll- -

--

--

-

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

Total

No.of shares held

(1)

26104774

26104774

3773909

3773909

6160629

6160629

36039312

% of Votes

No.of votes polled on

polled outstanding shares

  1. (3}=[(2)/(1)]*10
    0

20514618

78.5857

- -- ·-

--

-

-

- 0

0.0000

0

0.0000

20514618

78.5857

-

-

99.7129

3763075

-- -

-

3763075

99.7129

383126

6.2189

--

-

--

-----

383126

6.2189

24660819

68.4276

No.of votes-

No.of

% of votes in

% of Votes

votes-

favour on

against on votes

in favour

against

votes polled

polled

(4)

(5)

(6}=[(4)/(2)]*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

00

-

20514618

-

0

100.0000

0.0000

-------

0

0

0

0

- --

--

0

0

0

0

20514618

0

100.0000

0.0000

--

3763075

-

0

100.0000

0.0000

-

-

----- -

- --

3763075

0

100.0000

0.0000

--

381751

1375

99.6411

0.3589

- -

- - ---

-

--

381751

1375

99.6411

0.3589

24659444

1375

99.9944

0.0056

Resolution (2)

Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

Description of resolution considered

Category

Mode of voting

No. of

No. of votes

shares

polled

held

E-Voting

(1)

(2)

20514618

Promoter and

---·------

---- -

-

--

- -

26104774

-. - ----�

-

Poll

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

---

------

26104774

20514618

E-Voting

·-

3763075

Public- Institutions

Poll

- -

----

3773909

-

- ----·

-

·-

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

3773909

3763075

E-Voting

_________

-

382942

Public- Non

Poll

6160629

--

-

-

--- -

---�---

Institutions

-

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

Total

6160629

382942

"

36039312

24660635

Special

No

Appointment of Ms Anita Gupta (DIN: 09753188) as Non-Executive

Independent Director for five consecutive years on and from Wednesday, 12th

% of Votes

October, 2022

No. of

% of votes in

% of Votes

polled on

No. of votes-

votes-

favour on

against on votes

outstanding

in favour

against

votes polled

polled

shares

(3)=[(2)/(1)1*10

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)}*1

(7)=[(5)/(2)1*100

0

00

78.5857

20514618

·-

0

100.0000

0.0000

--

- -

- ----

-

78.5857

20514618

0

100.0000

0.0000

99.7129

3763075

--

0

100.0000

0.0000

---

- --

-·

- ---

99.7129

3763075

0

100.0000

0.0000

6.2160

- -

381567

-

1375

99.6409

0.3591

- -

·-

-----

--

6.2160

381567

1375

99.6409

0.3591

68.4270

24659260

1375

99.9944

0.0056

.

Resolution (3)

Resolution required: (Ordinary/

Special}

Special

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

Appointment of Mr Rajesh Agarwal (DIN: 09786410) as Director-General

Description of resolution considered

Counsel for a period of 3 (three) years from 12th November, 2022 to 11th

November, 2025, both days inclusive.

No. of

% of Votes

No. of

% of votes in

% of Votes

No. of votes

polled on

No. of votes -

Category

Mode of voting

shares

votes-

favour on

against on votes

polled

outstanding

in favour

held

against

votes polled

polled

shares

(1)

(2)

(3}=[(2)/(1}1*10

(4)

(6}=[(4)/(2}1*1

(7}=[(5}/(2}]*100

0

00

E-Votin�_ _ _ ____

20514618

78.5857

20514618

----

0

100.0000

0.0000

- --

---

-

-

Promoter and

Poll

- ·---

--

26104774

-

-

- -

-

. - --

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

26104774

20514618

78.5857

20514618

0

100.0000

0.0000

Total

�-Voting

3763075

99.7129

3763075

0

100.0000

0.0000

-·---

-

----

-

·--

Public- Institutions

Poll

-----

-

3773909

--

- •· -

-----

----

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

3773909

3763075

99.7129

3763075

0

100.0000

0.0000

Total

E-Voting

378840

6.1494

-

377465

1375

99.6370

0.3630

Public- Non

Poll

- -

- -

6160629

-

- - -

----

------

-

-

- -

Institutions

-

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

6160629

378840

6.1494

377465

1375

99.6370

0.3630

Total

Total

36039312

24656533

68.4157

24655158

1375

99.9944

0.0056

p

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IFGL Refractories Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
