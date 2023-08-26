iFLYTEK launched the Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform this week at the World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Budapest, Hungary. The Platform creates a global ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge technology with global partners' expertise to develop innovative products and services. iFLYTEK partnered with SpeechTex, a BME (Budapest University of Technology and Economics)-incubated enterprise, to launch the Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

iFLYTEK serves as the official event supplier of the Championships and supplies the WAC Budapest 23 with communication and translation capabilities.