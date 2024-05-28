Chairman went on to introduce his fellow board members.

Before proceeding with the business of the Meeting, Chairman informed that voting on all resolutions put to the Meeting would be conducted by poll. He further informed that in his capacity as Chairman of the Meeting, he had been appointed as proxy by some shareholders and he would be voting in accordance with their instructions. As Chairman and proxy, he would be proposing most of the resolutions put forth at the Meeting.

Chairman then announced that the polling services would be provided by Trusted Services Pte. Ltd. and the Company had appointed Corporate Republic Advisory Pte. Ltd. as the Scrutineers. Polling would be conducted in a paperless manner using shareholder's mobile device. A short video clip on the poll voting process was shown and a test resolution was conducted to familiarise shareholders with electronic poll voting.

Chairman went on to inform the Meeting that the Company had invited shareholders for questions prior to the Meeting. There were no questions submitted by the shareholders.

Before proceeding further, Chairman invited Mr Randy Sim, the Group Chief Executive Officer to brief the Meeting on IFS Group's performance and financial results. Details of the presentation can be found in the AGM presentation slides, which has been published on our corporate website and SGXNet on 29 April 2024, and is also enclosed in the Appendix to these minutes.

Chairman took over and invited the shareholders for questions. Mr Randy Sim then started the ball rolling by addressing a possible concern in terms of the seemingly slow growth of the Group's fintech startups, Lendingpot and Friday Finance. He shared that Friday Finance is currently profitable, and while Lendingpot is not yet profitable, it has a relatively low burn rate. The Group's approach is to support these start-upbusinesses through the Group's profits and to keep the burn rate low through careful spending on digital marketing and hiring. The Group prioritized financial sustainability, aiming to support the startups without relying on external capital or diluting shareholders. External capital may be considered once certain milestones are achieved to crystallize value.

A shareholder, Mr Liew requested a breakdown of the revenue and profitability of Lendingpot, Friday Finance, and Friyay. Mr Randy Sim explained that the Group currently does not disclose the information. However, he can share that Lendingpot is close to breakeven and its losses are manageable for the Group. Friday Finance, on the other hand, is a meaningful contributor to the Singapore business, achieved breakeven point fairly early as consumer lending is an extension of our core business of corporate lending which we are familiar. Friday Finance offers unsecured loans for various productive purposes and secured loans to entrepreneurs. However, its earned wage access segment (or Friyay) has yet to show significant progress over the past one and a half years.

Another shareholder, Mr Yeo inquired about the market potential for Lendingpot and Friday Finance. Mr Randy Sim explained that Lendingpot originated from a need to address prospects that could not be served due to various reasons. It now collaborates with over 40 partners, expanding its conversion opportunities for borrowers. While there is no published data on the entire loan brokerage market, Lendingpot aims to provide a digital alternative, focusing on SME loans in Singapore, which is a roughly

