  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFS   TH1036010003

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IFS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
3.100 THB   +0.65%
04/28IFS CAPITAL THAILAND PUBLIC : Public Notice of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through Electronic Media (e-AGM) on the Company's website
PU
04/20IFS CAPITAL THAILAND PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution (Template)
PU
03/18IFS CAPITAL THAILAND PUBLIC : Public Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through Electronic Media (e-AGM) on the Company's website
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IFS Capital Thailand Public : Public Notice of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through Electronic Media (e-AGM) on the Company's website

04/28/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 08:25:42
Headline
Public Notice of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through Electronic Media (e-AGM) on the Company's website
Symbol
IFS
Source
IFS
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

IFS Capital Thailand pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15,0 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2022 6,66 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,60x
Yield 2022 5,61%
Capitalization 61,6 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 SGD
Average target price 0,14 SGD
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ley Yen Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guntapon Kittisiriprasert CFO, Secretary & Investor Relations Contact
Cheng Leong Sim Chairman
Sae-Lai Kwanjai General Manager-Operations
Yutthachai Siriphanpong Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.52%44
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-10.44%11 554
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.0.18%6 369
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.88%4 091
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.18%3 589
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-12.19%3 521