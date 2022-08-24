IG Acquisition : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

IG ACQUISITION CORP.

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations.

(a) To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On August 24, 2022, IG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") determined that a special meeting of its stockholders will be held in lieu of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The time and location of the Meeting will be as set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to the Company's bylaws, stockholders seeking to bring business before the Meeting or to nominate candidates for election as directors at the Meeting must deliver such proposals or nominations to the principal executive offices of the Company at 252 Park Avenue South, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10010, Attention: Chief Executive Officer, not later than September 2, 2022. Any stockholder proposal or director nominations must also comply with the requirements of Delaware law, the rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's bylaws.

IG ACQUISITION CORP. By: /s/ Christian Goode Name: Christian Goode Title: Chief Executive Officer

Dated: August 24, 2022

