  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IG Design Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGR   GB0004526900

IG DESIGN GROUP PLC

(IGR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:11:42 2023-06-20 am EDT
139.95 GBX   +3.67%
04:52aIG Design swings to annual loss as revenue down
AN
02:03aEarnings Flash (IGR.L) IG DESIGN GROUP Reports FY23 Loss $-0.29
MT
01:54aStocks called flat; China cuts key rates
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IG Design swings to annual loss as revenue down

06/20/2023 | 04:52am EDT
IG Design Group PLC - Newport Pagnell, England-based designer and manufacturer of celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wrap, Christmas crackers, gift bags and partywares - Posts revenue of USD890.3 million for the year ended on March 31, down from USD965.1 million the year before. Says the decrease in revenue is due to adverse foreign currency movements, "lower second-half volumes in DG Americas and the strategic decision to continue to exit from unprofitable contracts in the US". Swings to a pretax loss of USD18.9 million from a profit of USD2.2 million. Says this is impacted by a non-cash, one-off write-down of the historic goodwill in the UK business of USD9.1 million.

Declares no total dividend for the year, compared to 1.25p a year prior. Looking ahead, expects continued progress with its aspiration to return to pre-pandemic operating profit margins by the end of financial 2025.

Non-Executive Chair Stewart Gilliland says: "[Financial 2023] was a strong year of recovery and delivery by the group, notwithstanding continued economic challenges across our markets. Last year's decision to place stronger, immediate focus on recovering margins, simplifying the business model and better managing working capital delivered results ahead of our expectations."

Current stock price: 136.90 pence each, up 1.4% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: up significantly from 65.50p a year earlier

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 720 M 921 M 921 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 34,9 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 67,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 131 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 718
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart IG DESIGN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IG Design Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG DESIGN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 135,00 GBX
Average target price 257,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raj Paul Singh Bal Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Stewart Charles Gilliland Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ian Tentori Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
S. Anders Hedlund Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Clare Victoria Askem Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IG DESIGN GROUP PLC9.76%168
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA3.53%11 797
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-7.65%11 099
SIG GROUP AG23.96%10 684
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-3.53%9 377
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY16.90%7 989
