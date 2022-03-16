Britain's IG expects annual revenue to top expectations on strong trading

Russia's invasion of its neighbour has triggered increased market activity after a relatively dull 2021 when trading eased from the frenzy at the onset of the pandemic.

IG, created by spread-betting pioneer Stuart Wheeler in 1974 to allow people to bet on the price of gold, recorded an all-time high in the number of active clients of 292,200, jumping 32%.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to its highest on March 2 since Feb. 24 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, the firm whose full-year ends on May 31, expects revenue growth from tastytrade, its U.S. trading platform, to remain below its forecast range of 25%-30% for the full year. IG bought tastytrade for $1 billion in January last year.

The London-listed company posted third-quarter net trading revenue of 257 million pounds ($335.49 million) compared with 226.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7660 pounds)

