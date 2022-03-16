Log in
    IGG   GB00B06QFB75

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IGG)
  Report
03/16 04:04:11 am
764.5 GBX   -2.36%
03:54aBritain's IG expects annual revenue to top expectations on strong trading
RE
03:23aIG Group Posts 13% Surge In Fiscal Q3 Revenue
MT
03:14aEarnings Flash (IGG.L) IG GROUP HOLDINGS Reports Q3 Revenue GBP257.2M
MT
Britain's IG expects annual revenue to top expectations on strong trading

03/16/2022 | 03:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dealers work on the IG Group trading floor in London, Britain

(Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group on Wednesday forecast full-year revenue to "moderately" exceed expectations, with the Ukraine crisis increasing market volatility, but predicted slower growth on its U.S. platform.

Russia's invasion of its neighbour has triggered increased market activity after a relatively dull 2021 when trading eased from the frenzy at the onset of the pandemic.

IG, created by spread-betting pioneer Stuart Wheeler in 1974 to allow people to bet on the price of gold, recorded an all-time high in the number of active clients of 292,200, jumping 32%.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to its highest on March 2 since Feb. 24 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, the firm whose full-year ends on May 31, expects revenue growth from tastytrade, its U.S. trading platform, to remain below its forecast range of 25%-30% for the full year. IG bought tastytrade for $1 billion in January last year.

The London-listed company posted third-quarter net trading revenue of 257 million pounds ($335.49 million) compared with 226.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7660 pounds)

(The story refiles to correct Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 4.)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 909 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
Net income 2022 432 M 564 M 564 M
Net cash 2022 578 M 754 M 754 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,18x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 3 372 M 4 400 M 4 400 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 424
Free-Float 95,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 783,00 GBX
Average target price 1 138,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlie Arthur Rozes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Information Officer
Malcolm John Le May Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-3.69%4 400
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-1.11%157 687
MORGAN STANLEY-12.05%151 081
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.96%104 871
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.75%53 571
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.77%25 637