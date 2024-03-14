The FTSE 100 closed down 0.4% at 7740.19 points on Thursday, putting an end to three consecutive days of rises after U.S. wholesale inflation data climbed more than expected. "Higher [U.S. inflation] data and rising volatility sends a signal that this rally might be living on borrowed time," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG. Anglo American, International Consolidated Airlines Group, and St. James's Place were the session's biggest fallers, down 3.4%, 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively. ConvaTec Group was the day's highest riser, up 2.2%, followed by Informa and Weir Group, up 2.1% and 1.7% respectively.

COMPANIES NEWS:

AstraZeneca to Buy Amolyt Pharma for Up to $1.05 Bln

AstraZeneca said it will acquire Amolyt Pharma for up to $1.05 billion, expanding its late-stage studies rare-disease pipeline.

---

Halma Backs Guidance for the Year

Halma said it was backing guidance for its fiscal year and that organic growth in the year to date has been supported by a stronger order intake.

---

Moonpig Backs Guidance, Signs New $230.3 Mln Credit Facility

Moonpig Group backed its guidance for fiscal 2024 despite noting that the current backdrop remains challenging, and announced a new credit facility.

---

DP World Profit Fell on Higher Costs; Outlook Uncertain Due to Headwinds

DP World said net profit for the year fell after booking higher costs, and that its outlook remained uncertain due to current geopolitical, macroeconomic headwinds.

---

Smartspace Software Agrees to GBP28.35 Mln Takeover

Smartspace Software said it agreed to a 28.35 million pound ($36.3 million) takeover by Welcome UK Bidco, a subsidiary of Sign In Solutions.

---

Deliveroo Guides For Higher Earnings, Positive Free Cash Flow

Deliveroo guided for further growth in its core earnings this year after its 2023 results were better than expected.

---

Vistry Group Backs Midterm Targets, Launches Buyback After Profit Rise

Vistry Group confirmed its medium-term targets, and launched a further share-buyback program after reporting a profit rise supported by the progress of its partnership strategy.

---

Trainline Revenue Rises on Better Ticket Sales

Trainline said revenue rose for its fiscal year on increased ticket sales as the rail market continued to recover and experienced less industrial action than the year before.

---

OSB Group Shares Drop After Pretax Profit Fall, Weaker Guidance

OSB Group shares fell after the group posted a fall in pretax profit for 2023 due to a hit from an adverse effective interest rate adjustment and said it sees headwinds persisting as it issued guidance for the year ahead.

---

Bridgepoint Group Pretax Profit Falls on Higher Costs

Bridgepoint Group said pretax profit fell after booking higher costs, and that it remained well-positioned to deliver a performance for the year in line with current market expectations.

---

IG Group Expects Results in Line With Views After Flat 3Q

IG Group Holdings expects its results for fiscal 2024 to be in line with market expectations after it posted a stable third-quarter revenue.

---

Helios Towers Loss Narrows on Tenancy Growth, Sees Acceleration Ahead

Helios Towers said pretax loss for 2023 narrowed, supported by a record tenancy growth, and that it expects a faster pace of tenancy ratio expansion.

---

IG Group's CFO, COO to Step Down

IG Group said Charlie Rozes and Jon Noble will be stepping down from their respective roles as chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

---

Empiric Student Property Pretax Profit Falls on Higher Costs

Empiric Student Property said pretax profit for 2023 fell after booking higher costs and the value of investment property values decreased, and that the company is well positioned for growth this year.

MARKET TALK:

PensionBee's Long-Term Growth Looks Attractive

1221 GMT - PensionBee continues to gain traction and rapidly take share in the U.K. pensions market, Liberum analysts James Allen and Nick Anderson write in a research note. The online pension company delivered Ebitda profitability and revenue was up 35%, its strong performance reflecting a fully funded business, the analysts say. Short-term growth seems achievable and there is scope for further marketing efficiencies and investments, they say. In the long-term the U.K. investment bank expects PensionBee to deliver GBP120 million in revenue in 10 years' time, which remains very attractive, they add. Shares are up 0.4% at 97.80 pence. (najat.kantouar@wsj.com)

---

Vistry Performance Looks Set to Improve

1148 GMT - Vistry Group delivered a 2023 performance largely in line with expectations, while the outlook suggests some better trends since the start of the year, Peel Hunt analysts Clyde Lewis and Sam Cullen say in a note. "There is still some way to go on the partnerships transformation but it has got off to a good start. Signs of differentiation in performance can already be seen and these should grow," the analysts say. The U.K. housebuilder reported a 5% drop in overall volumes, which included 67% from partner-funded sources. Partner-funded volumes rose 36%, they say. The group also launched a new GBP100 million share buyback program and is on track to meet its medium-term targets, the analysts say. Shares are up 8.4%, and trade 59% higher on a 12-month basis. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

---

Moonpig Well-Positioned For Consumer Recovery, Peel Hunt Says

1123 GMT - Moonpig Group's update showed a solid peak season, with improving trends across the business and its core U.K. card unit at the center of the growth, Peel Hunt analysts say in a note. "This was a solid if unspectacular update, and that is just what the doctor ordered. The company is in a very strong position to take advantage of an uptick in consumer sentiment, when it comes, and in our view the shares do not reflect that bright future," they say. Added to that, the greetings-card and gifting platform's core business is winning market share, with a consistent performance as volumes are up, they add. Shares are down 0.1%, but up 42% on a 12-month basis. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

---

Deliveroo Marketing-Cost Cuts Might Backfire

1049 GMT - Deliveroo's results and guidance appear in line with or slightly softer than consensus expectations, Shore Capital analysts Bradley Hughes and Greg Johnson write in a research note. Gross transaction value growth guidance doesn't indicate the market-share gains required to be a leader in key markets, and the food-delivery company's marketing-cost reductions won't help, they say. Looking ahead, the group hasn't announced any additional share repurchase and growth potential remains flat, the analysts say. Still, the company is introducing new retail business required to build medium-term guidance for GTV growth, they say. Shares are up 0.7% at 115.30 pence.(najat.kantouar@wsj.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 1321ET