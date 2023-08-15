Adopted by the board of directors on [●]

1. Definitions and Interpretation

1.1 In this Plan, unless otherwise stated, the words and expressions below have the following meanings:

"Award" means Investment Shares acquired by a Participant and the related Matching Share Award;

"Board" means, subject to rule 17.7, the board of the Company or any committee or person duly authorised by the board, or any duly appointed successor body;

"Company" means IG Group Holdings Plc registered in England and Wales under number 04677092;

"Contribution" means the amount, in Pound Stirling, that a Participant elects to use to purchase Shares pursuant to rules 3 or 4, and "Contribute" and "Contributing" will be construed accordingly;

"Contribution Period" means a period of 12 months over which Participants will Contribute towards purchasing Investment Shares (or such other period as determined by the Board);

"Control" has the meaning given by section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007;

"Dealing Day" means any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for business;

"Dealing Restrictions" means restrictions imposed by the Company's share dealing code, the Listing Rules, the MAR or any other laws or regulations that impose restrictions on share dealing;

"Eligible Employee" means an employee (including an executive director) of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries;

"Enrolment Period" means the period within which an Eligible Employee may apply to participate in the acquisition of Investment Shares in respect of one or more Contribution Periods;

"FCA" means the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, or any successor body;

"Grant Date" means the date on which a Matching Share Award is granted by reference to the date on which the Participant acquired the Investment Shares to which the Matching Share Award relates, unless the Board determines otherwise;

"Grant Period" means the period of 42 days beginning on: