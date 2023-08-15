*000001010101000*
Attendance Card
Please bring this card with you to the Meeting and present it at Shareholder registration/accreditation.
The Chair of IG Group Holdings plc invites you to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Cannon Bridge House, 25 Dowgate Hill, London EC4R 2YA on 20 September 2023 at 13:00.
Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 September 2023
Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 September 2023
To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's registrars at:
Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 18 September 2023 at 13:00.
Explanatory Notes:
- Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as their proxy to exercise all or any of their rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chair, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise their discretion as to whether, and if so how, they vote (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise their discretion as to whether, and if so how, they vote).
- To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0371 495 2032* or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
- The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
- Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat
will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
- To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)
(a) of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001.
- The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0371 495 2032* to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre service.
- Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
- The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
*Calls to this number cost no more than a national rate from any type of phone or provider. If in doubt you should check with your phone line provider as to the exact cost involved for you to call this number. Lines are open 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday excluding UK bank holidays.
Ordinary Resolutions
Vote
For Against Withheld
1. To receive the Company's accounts and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 May 2023.
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 May 2023.
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy for the year ended 31 May 2023.
4. To declare a ﬁnal dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 May 2023 of 31.94 pence per ordinary share.
5. To re-elect Mike McTighe as a Director of the Company.
6. To re-elect June Felix as a Director of the Company.
7. To re-elect Charlie Rozes as a Director of the Company.
8. To re-elect Jon Noble as a Director of the Company.
9. To re-elect Jonathan Moulds as a Director of the Company.
10. To re-elect Rakesh Bhasin as a Director of the Company.
11. To re-elect Andrew Didham as a Director of the Company.
12. To re-elect Wu Gang as a Director of the Company.
13. To re-electSally-Ann Hibberd as a Director of the Company.
Vote
For Against Withheld
14. To re-elect Malcolm Le May as a Director of the Company.
15. To re-elect Susan Skerritt as a Director of the Company.
16. To re-elect Helen Stevenson as a Director of the Company.
- To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Auditor of the Company to hold ofﬁce until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which accounts are laid.
- To authorise the Audit Committee of the Board to determine the Auditor's remuneration.
19. To authorise the Directors to adopt the IG Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2023.
20. To authorise the Directors to adopt the IG Group 2023 Sustained Performance Plan.
21. To authorise the Directors to adopt the IG Group 2023 Global Share Purchase Plan.
22. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Special Resolutions
23. To disapply the statutory pre-emption rights attaching to shares.
24. To disapply the statutory pre-emption rights attaching to shares for the purposes of acquisitions or other capital investments.
25. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.
26. That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
27. To adopt new Articles of Association.
