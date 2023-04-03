Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IG Group Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGG   GB00B06QFB75

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IGG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:11 2023-04-03 am EDT
692.00 GBX   -0.93%
11:54aIG Group Acquires the Small Exchange From Foris DAX Markets, Inc.
BU
05:40aIG Group extends buyback programme with third tranche of GBP50 million
AN
02:41aIG Group to Extend Share Buyback Up To GBP200 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IG Group Acquires the Small Exchange From Foris DAX Markets, Inc.

04/03/2023 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revolutionary Futures Exchange to Rejoin IG Group’s Retail Trading Ecosystem and Continue Its Mission to Make the Futures Markets More Accessible for Retail Investors and Participants of All Sizes

IG Group, a leading global fintech whose U.S. presence includes IG North America, as well as tastytrade, tastylive, tasty software solutions and IG US, today announced that it had entered into an agreement with Foris DAX Markets, Inc. to acquire the Small Exchange, a futures exchange based in Chicago and launched in 2019. IG Group previously held a stake in the Small Exchange, which was acquired by Foris DAX Markets, Inc., the parent company of Crypto.com, in March 2022.

The acquisition will enable IG Group to continue expanding its range of products and services available to retail investors and traders in the U.S. and to leverage the Small Exchange’s trading technology. The Small Exchange has created a world-class trading system, risk-monitoring system and matching engine.

“We’re excited to have had the opportunity to reacquire the Small Exchange,” said Tom Sosnoff, Founder, tastylive. “The future of market structure in the US depends heavily on product innovation at the exchange level, and I’m confident we can build an exchange that will scale and become a market leader over the next decade.”

To learn more about the Small Exchange’s offering, visit www.thesmallexchange.com.

About The Small Exchange

Based in Chicago, the Small Exchange – backed by award-winning industry innovators and powered by a proprietary trade matching engine – is a registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Small Exchange’s mission is to become the world’s largest customer-centric futures exchange, bringing products that bridge the product gap for investors of all sizes by providing futures products that are smaller, more capital efficient, simple to use, and easy to understand for all participants. The company facilitates the trading of exchange-created proprietary products for all types of market participants including, but not limited to market-makers/liquidity providers, Introducing Brokers (IBs), Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms and hedge funds, all with a primary focus on the public retail customer.

About IG

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades, the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s investors through its IG, tastytrade, tastylive, tastycrypto, IG Prime, and Spectrum brands.

Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000 financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
11:54aIG Group Acquires the Small Exchange From Foris DAX Markets, Inc.
BU
05:40aIG Group extends buyback programme with third tranche of GBP50 million
AN
02:41aIG Group to Extend Share Buyback Up To GBP200 Million
MT
03/29FTSE 100 Ends Wednesday Up 0.97% as Banking Crisis Fears Continue Easing
DJ
03/28FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Up as Share Rally Runs Out of Steam
DJ
03/27FTSE 100 Closes Monday Up as Banking-Sector Worries Fade
DJ
03/27SVB deal lifts European banks, Deutsche bank shares rally
RE
03/27A buyer for SVB soothes broader markets, but default stress haunts banks
RE
03/24FTSE 100 Closes Lower Friday as Bank Crisis Fears Re-emerge
DJ
03/24UK Gilt Yields Fall as Signs Emerge of Easing -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 018 M 1 260 M 1 260 M
Net income 2023 382 M 472 M 472 M
Net cash 2023 759 M 939 M 939 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,71x
Yield 2023 6,59%
Capitalization 2 875 M 3 557 M 3 557 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 602
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
IG Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 698,50 GBX
Average target price 1 077,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlie Arthur Rozes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Information Officer
Malcolm John Le May Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-10.68%3 557
MORGAN STANLEY3.27%147 674
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.74%114 855
CHARLES SCHWAB-37.09%95 264
CITIGROUP INC.3.67%91 270
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.86%41 969
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer