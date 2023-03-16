IG Group CEO and CFO buy shares following annual results

IG Group Holdings PLC - London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform - Chief Executive Officer June Felix buys 12,610 shares mostly at GBP7.07 and Chief Financial Officer Charles Rozes buys 5,000 shares at GBP7.00, both on Wednesday and together worth GBP124,111. IG provided a trading update before the market open on Wednesday, saying year-to-date revenue was up 5% and it expects full-year revenue and profit to be in line with market expectations.

Current stock price: 690.00 pence, down 0.8% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 13%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

