  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  IG Group Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    IGG   GB00B06QFB75

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:06:46 2023-03-16 am EDT
692.00 GBX   -0.50%
10:58aIG Group CEO and CFO buy shares following annual results
AN
03/15FTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector Concerns Continue
DJ
03/15Sterling Falls Vs Dollar, Rises Vs Euro; Little Moved by UK Budget
DJ
Summary 
Summary

IG Group CEO and CFO buy shares following annual results

03/16/2023 | 10:58am EDT
IG Group Holdings PLC - London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform - Chief Executive Officer June Felix buys 12,610 shares mostly at GBP7.07 and Chief Financial Officer Charles Rozes buys 5,000 shares at GBP7.00, both on Wednesday and together worth GBP124,111. IG provided a trading update before the market open on Wednesday, saying year-to-date revenue was up 5% and it expects full-year revenue and profit to be in line with market expectations.

Current stock price: 690.00 pence, down 0.8% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 13%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 1 018 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net income 2023 382 M 459 M 459 M
Net cash 2023 759 M 914 M 914 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,45x
Yield 2023 6,62%
Capitalization 2 875 M 3 459 M 3 459 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 602
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
IG Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 695,50 GBX
Average target price 1 077,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlie Arthur Rozes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Information Officer
Malcolm John Le May Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-11.06%3 459
MORGAN STANLEY0.44%143 621
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.08%110 125
CHARLES SCHWAB-28.48%109 711
CITIGROUP INC.-0.91%87 241
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.70%40 937