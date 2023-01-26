Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IG Group Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGG   GB00B06QFB75

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:46:46 2023-01-26 am EST
794.75 GBX   +1.89%
05:44aBOE May be Nearing End of Rate-Rise Cycle
DJ
05:21aSterling Could Fall if BOE Issues Cautious Outlook
DJ
05:18aIG Group reports rise in interim revenue; lifts dividend
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IG Group reports rise in interim revenue; lifts dividend

01/26/2023 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - IG Group Holdings PLC on Thursday reported a slight fall in interim profit, despite revenue rising by 10%, and lifted its dividend.

The London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform said in the six months ended November 30, revenue rose 10% to GBP519.1 million from GBP471.5 million a year earlier, reflecting "increasing interest rates during the period". Net trading revenue rose by 4.9% to GBP494.9 million from GBP471.9 million.

However, pretax profit fell by 1.9% to GBP240.5 million from GBP245.2 million year-on-year, as operating profit dropped by 4.7% to GBP239.2 million from GBP251.0 million.

Total operating costs increased 25% to GBP279.9 million from GBP223.3 million a year earlier.

Chief Executive June Felix said: "Despite a softening in trading demand due to the global economic environment, our high-quality clients have continued to find opportunities to trade, demonstrating the resilience of the business model."

The company declared a 2.3% increase in its interim dividend of 13.26 pence, up from 12.96p a year prior.

IG said that it is extending its share buyback programme by GBP50 million to a total of GBP200 million.

Looking ahead, IG said it expects financial year 2023 to be in line with expectations and reiterated its medium-term guidance, targeting 5% to 7% annual growth in its Core Markets+ division and 25% to 30% growth in High Potential Markets.

Revenue in Core Markets+ was GBP424.3 million in the first half, up 6.0% from GBP400.3 million a year before. It was up by 28% to GBP94.8 million from GBP74.1 million in High Potential Markets.

IG shares were up 1.5% at 792.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
05:44aBOE May be Nearing End of Rate-Rise Cycle
DJ
05:21aSterling Could Fall if BOE Issues Cautious Outlook
DJ
05:18aIG Group reports rise in interim revenue; lifts dividend
AN
04:31aFTSE 100 Rises, Led by 3i Group After Upbeat Results
DJ
04:26aHigher start; 3i Group rises on positive update
AN
04:13aIg : H1 FY23 Interim Results update
PU
03:04aDiageo half-year revenue climbs; Jet2 optimistic
AN
02:32aIG Group's Fiscal H1 Profit Slips Amid Soft Trading Demand
MT
02:15aIG Group extends share buyback by 50 million pounds
RE
02:03aEarnings Flash (IGG.L) IG GROUP HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX45.80
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 031 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
Net income 2023 368 M 455 M 455 M
Net cash 2023 890 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,08x
Yield 2023 5,88%
Capitalization 3 236 M 3 997 M 3 997 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 507
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
IG Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 780,00 GBX
Average target price 1 095,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlie Arthur Rozes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Information Officer
Malcolm John Le May Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-0.26%3 997
MORGAN STANLEY13.87%160 197
CHARLES SCHWAB-4.82%147 864
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.1.82%121 808
CITIGROUP INC.14.75%100 523
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED8.84%45 170