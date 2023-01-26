IG Group reports rise in interim revenue; lifts dividend

(Alliance News) - IG Group Holdings PLC on Thursday reported a slight fall in interim profit, despite revenue rising by 10%, and lifted its dividend.

The London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform said in the six months ended November 30, revenue rose 10% to GBP519.1 million from GBP471.5 million a year earlier, reflecting "increasing interest rates during the period". Net trading revenue rose by 4.9% to GBP494.9 million from GBP471.9 million.

However, pretax profit fell by 1.9% to GBP240.5 million from GBP245.2 million year-on-year, as operating profit dropped by 4.7% to GBP239.2 million from GBP251.0 million.

Total operating costs increased 25% to GBP279.9 million from GBP223.3 million a year earlier.

Chief Executive June Felix said: "Despite a softening in trading demand due to the global economic environment, our high-quality clients have continued to find opportunities to trade, demonstrating the resilience of the business model."

The company declared a 2.3% increase in its interim dividend of 13.26 pence, up from 12.96p a year prior.

IG said that it is extending its share buyback programme by GBP50 million to a total of GBP200 million.

Looking ahead, IG said it expects financial year 2023 to be in line with expectations and reiterated its medium-term guidance, targeting 5% to 7% annual growth in its Core Markets+ division and 25% to 30% growth in High Potential Markets.

Revenue in Core Markets+ was GBP424.3 million in the first half, up 6.0% from GBP400.3 million a year before. It was up by 28% to GBP94.8 million from GBP74.1 million in High Potential Markets.

IG shares were up 1.5% at 792.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

