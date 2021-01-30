Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IG Group Holdings plc    IGG   GB00B06QFB75

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IGG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IG Group restricts trading on GameStop and AMC due to 'extreme volatility'

01/30/2021 | 10:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is seen in New York

(Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group Holdings Plc said on Saturday it will restrict any new positions on GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment due to "extreme volatility" in the market.

"Due to extreme volatility, and to prioritise the service we give our existing clients, we are not allowing any new positions to be opened on the US stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment," London-based IG said in a tweet https://twitter.com/IGcom/status/1355507435453243402.

"These restrictions will be reviewed regularly," it added.

The company is the latest trading platform announcing restrictions following a surge in volumes in recent days stemming from calls on social media by individual investors to trade stocks like GameStop and AMC that were being heavily shorted by hedge funds.

On Friday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street hedge funds, warning brokerages and social-media traders it was on alert for any wrongdoing in this week's roller-coaster trade.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 53.65% 13.26 Delayed Quote.525.47%
GAMESTOP CORP. 67.87% 325 Delayed Quote.1,625.05%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.07% 750 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
All news about IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
10:43aIG Group restricts trading on GameStop and AMC due to 'extreme volatility'
RE
01/28GameStop mania drives jump in Aussie miner with similar stock code
RE
01/28IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/25CLOSE UPDATE : Stocks Start Week Mixed in Shaky Session Ahead of Earnings Week
MT
01/25MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed Ahead of Big Technology Earnings While Treasurie..
MT
01/25IG : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibili..
AQ
01/22IG : Proposed Acquisition of tastytrade, Inc.
AQ
01/22Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months
RE
01/22IG : Fitch Affirms IG, Unit's Ratings At BBB- On $1 Billion Potential Acquisitio..
MT
01/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 691 M 946 M 946 M
Net income 2021 255 M 349 M 349 M
Net cash 2021 511 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 5,76%
Capitalization 2 768 M 3 796 M 3 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 032
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
IG Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 875,67 GBX
Last Close Price 750,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charlie Arthur Rozes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bridget Elizabeth Messer Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-12.99%3 796
MORGAN STANLEY-2.16%121 307
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.4.29%97 288
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-2.83%96 848
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-3.57%51 966
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.10.49%42 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ