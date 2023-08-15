IG Group Holdings PLC IG GROUP LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2023 Adopted by the Board of the Company on [●]2023 Approved by the shareholders of the Company on [●]2023

Table of Contents 1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION 1 2. ELIGIBILITY 4 3. GRANT OF AWARDS 4 4. LIMITS 6 5. VESTING OF AWARDS 8 6. CONSEQUENCES OF VESTING 10 7. EXERCISE OF OPTIONS 11 8. CASH ALTERNATIVE 12 9. LAPSE OF AWARDS 13 10. LEAVERS 14 11. TAKEOVERS AND OTHER CORPORATE EVENTS 17 12. MALUS AND CLAWBACK 19 13. ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS 22 14. ALTERATIONS 23 15. MISCELLANEOUS 24 Schedule 1 27 Schedule 2 28

1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION 1.1 In the Plan, unless otherwise stated, the words and expressions below have the following meanings: "Award" means an Option or a Conditional Award; "Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee of the Board, a duly authorised person or any successor body; "Committee" means the remuneration committee of the Board or, on and after the occurrence of a corporate event described in Rule 11 (Takeovers and other corporate events), the remuneration committee of the Board as constituted immediately before such event occurs; "Company" means IG Group Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with registered number 04677092); "Conditional Award" means a conditional right to acquire Shares granted under the Plan and subject to the Rules; "Control" means control within the meaning of section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007; "Dealing Day" means any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for business; "Dealing Restrictions" means restrictions imposed by the Company's share dealing code, the Listing Rules, the MAR or any other laws or regulations that impose restrictions on share dealing; "Dividend Equivalent" means a benefit calculated by reference to dividends paid on Shares as described in Rule 6.3; "Early Vesting Date" means either: the later of the date of cessation of employment or office of a Participant in the circumstances referred to in Rules 10.1 and 10.3 ( Good leavers ); and early determination of any Performance Condition relating to such cessation; or the date of notification referred to in Rule 11.1 ( General offers ), the date of the relevant event in Rule 11.2 ( Schemes of arrangement and winding up ) or the date of Vesting referred to in Rule 11.3 ( Demergers and similar events ); "Exercise Period" means the period referred to in Rule 6.1 during which an Option may be exercised; "FCA" means the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, or any successor body; "Grant Date" means the date on which an Award is granted; "Group Member" means: 1

a Participating Company or a body corporate which is the Company's holding company (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006) or a Subsidiary of the Company's holding company; a body corporate which is a subsidiary undertaking (within the meaning of section 1162 of that Act) of a body corporate within paragraph (a) above and has been designated by the Committee for this purpose; and any other body corporate in relation to which a body corporate within paragraph (a) or

(b) above is able (whether directly or indirectly) to exercise 20% or more of its equity voting rights and has been designated by the Committee for this purpose; "IFD Material Risk Taker" means an employee whom the Company has identified as a material risk taker pursuant to the Investment Firms Directive ((EU) 2019/2034); "IFPR Material Risk Taker" means an employee whom the Company has identified as a material risk taker pursuant to SYSC 19G.5 of the MIFIDPRU Remuneration Code; "ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003; "Listing Rules" means the FCA's Listing Rules, amended from time to time; "London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any successor to that company; "MAR" means the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and any associated EU Regulation to the extent each is incorporated into the the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and as amended by any instrument related to their incorporation into the law of the United Kingdom; "Normal Vesting Date" means the date on which an Award Vests under Rule 5.1 (Timing of Vesting: Normal Vesting Date); "Option" means a conditional right to acquire Shares, subject to the Plan Rules, which is designated as an option by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Type of Award); "Option Price" means the nominal amount, if any, payable on the exercise of an Option; "Participant" means a person who holds an Award or following their death, their personal representatives; "Participating Company" means the Company or any Subsidiary of the Company; "Performance Condition" means one or more conditions, measures or targets (whether on an individual basis or otherwise) imposed on an Award and specified by the Committee under Rule 3.1 (Terms of grant), that relate/s to performance; "Plan" means the IG Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2023 as amended from time to time; "Policy" means the Company's directors' remuneration policy that has most recently been approved by the Company's shareholders; 2