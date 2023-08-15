The registered office of the Company for the time being.

The official list maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority (or any successor body).

The holders of Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company.

The Ordinary Shares of £0.005 pence each in the capital of the Company, having the rights attaching to them as set out in these Articles.

CRESTCo Limited or such other person as may for the time being be approved by H.M. Treasury as Operator under the CREST Regulations.

A properly authenticated dematerialised instruction attributable to the Operator.

Paid or credited as paid.

A security title to units of which is permitted by the Operator to be transferred by means of a relevant system.

means any General Meeting which persons may attend only at a physical place of meeting.

The holders of Preference Shares in the capital of the Company.

The Preference Shares of £1.00 each in the capital of the Company, having the rights set out in these Articles.

means, for the purposes of a physical General Meeting, present at a physical place of meeting or, for the purposes of a combined physical and electronic General Meeting, either present at a physical place of meeting or present by attending via an electronic platform.

The register of members of the Company.

The date of any redemption of Preference Shares pursuant to Article 145.4.

A computer-based system, and procedures, which enable title to units of a security to be evidenced and transferred without a written instrument pursuant to the CREST Regulations.

The Common Seal of the Company.

An official seal kept by the Company for sealing securities issued by the Company, or for sealing documents creating or evidencing securities so issued, as permitted by the Companies Acts.

A member of the Company.