IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC    IGG   GB00B06QFB75

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IGG)
09/16 11:35:24 am
789.5 GBX   --.--%
07:37aIG Group reports revenue jump on strong client trading
07:10aIG : Q1 revenue update
09/15IG : Q1 FY21 Revenue Update
IG : Q1 revenue update

09/17/2020

Today, IG Group announced its Q1 revenue update for the three months to 31 August 2020.

Full details of the results can be accessed here.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 8.00am (UK time), the call can be accessed by registering here, or by webcast here. Questions may only be asked via conference call.

There will be an audio recording of the conference call along with a full transcript available in the investors archive following the announcement.

Disclaimer

IG Group Holdings plc published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:09:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 648 M 838 M 838 M
Net income 2020 244 M 316 M 316 M
Net cash 2020 377 M 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 5,47%
Capitalization 2 910 M 3 782 M 3 766 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,91x
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 921
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 815,57 GBX
Last Close Price 789,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charlie Arthur Rozes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bridget Elizabeth Messer Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC13.60%3 782
MORGAN STANLEY0.06%80 651
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.72%71 999
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED19.49%52 715
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.59.82%50 183
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.87%46 043
