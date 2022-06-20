IG : teams up with Glac-Up to Combat Climate Change

Commitment to aid Alpine glacier preservation and local ecosystems

London, UK -- 20th June 2022 - IG Group (LON:IGG), a leading, global fintech company at the forefront of trading innovation since 1974, today announced a collaboration with Glac-UP, an Italian Benefit Corporation dedicated to increasing awareness about, and reducing the impacts of, climate change on local environments. Among its initiatives in development, Glac-UP fosters Alpine glaciers preservation projects in partnership with key stakeholders including individuals, corporations, scientists, local communities, and local authorities.

"We are focused on honing our ESG strategy to have a notable positive impact on the communities in which we operate. This can take shape in many forms - and addressing environmental challenges is one of our areas. Last year, we committed to contributing 1% of post-tax profits and resources for sustainability and social responsibility focused programs," said Jon Noble, Global Chief Operating Officer, IG Group. "Glaciers are melting at an unprecedented rate, with 90% of glaciers predicted to disappear by the end of this century. Glacial melting has a significant negative impact on local environments, so we were highly motivated to collaborate with Glac-UP to take short-term steps to reduce that impact. Longer term, we continue to evaluate how we can shape our ESG efforts to address climate change."

Glac-UP's current program, the "Glac-UPxPresena" Project, in collaboration with the Pontedilegno - Tonale Consortium, is aimed at preserving the Presena glacier in the Italian Alps. Through IG's sponsorship, Glac-UP will be able to facilitate the installation, maintenance, and removal of protective tarps on the surface of the glacier during the warmer months to decelerate its ice-melting rate. This protective method is estimated to preserve approximately two to three metres in ice and snow thickness each summer. The method was first used in 2008 by the Pontedilegno-Tonale Consortium, without whose efforts the glacier would not exist today.

As part of the agreement, IG Group's employees will be offered workshops which offer a deep dive on climate change, the triggering factors, the impact on glaciers and the need to adopt sustainable behaviours. The workshops will be held by Professors Guglielmina Diolaiuti and Antonella Senese, experienced glaciologists of Università degli Studi di Milano (Department of Environmental Sciences and Policy).

"We are honoured to partner with IG Group, for its commitment to fighting climate change. We are working closely with IG Group employees and stakeholders to raise awareness on the issue of climate change, and its impact on Alpine Glaciers", said Pietro Cimenti, Co-founder, Glac-UP.

ABOUT IG

As a global, multi-product, fintech, IG Group has been at the forefront of trading innovation since 1974. Since then, we've evolved into a global fintech company incorporating the IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands, with a presence in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Our award-winning products and platforms empower ambitious people the world over to unlock opportunities around the clock, giving them access to over 19,000 financial markets. Today, more than 400,000 clients call IG Group home.

IG Group Holdings plc is an established member of the FTSE 250 and holds a long-term investment grade credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.

ABOUT GLAC-UP

Glac-UP, the start-up that safeguards and enhances Alpine glaciers, has launched its missions: the European Environment Agency estimates that up to 90% of the volume of Alpine glaciers may no longer exist by 2100. There is no time to waste!

To protect its beauty dramatically at risk, the 4 founders, Giovanni Cartapani, Gabriele Doppiu, Sara Signorelli, and Pietro Cimenti who, all born in 1998, began to interact with each other during the Bocconi degree course in Economics and Management of Innovation and Technology, have developed in favor of the alpine glaciers who love the "Glac-UP System" so much.

The goal of the "Glac-UP System" is to carry out targeted awareness raising actions and implement projects with a high environmental, economic, and social impact designed ad hoc for individual glaciers, with the involvement of several actors.

Alayna Francis

IG Group

Global Head of Media Relations

Alayna.Francis@ig.com

+44 2076335395

Adonella Palladino

Glac-UP

Press Office

adonella.palladino@gmail.com

+39 329.3792058

Giovanni Cartapani

Glac-UP

Co-founder and Marketing Manager

Giovanni.cartapani@glacup.com

+39 3455799576