0645 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open only just in the black, up around 8.0 points, according to IG, having closed on Friday at 7531.53, as the first day of the second half of 2023 gets underway. Last week's strong U.S. economic data, combined with softer-than-expected PCE inflation figures, supported the idea of a soft landing for the U.S. economy and further fueled a rally in stocks, leaving the S&P 500 index up around 17% so far this year, says Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya. "Of course, this incredible performance makes many investors wonder whether the equity rally could continue in the second half," she says. Monday sees the release of final manufacturing PMI data in Europe and ISM manufacturing PMI in the U.S. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

IG Group CEO June Felix to Take Medical Leave

IG Group Holdings on Monday said its Chief Executive Officer June Felix is taking medical leave from the business for a short period of time

Yourgene Health Agrees to GBP16.7 Mln Takeover by Novacyt

Yourgene Health said Monday that it has agreed to a 16.7 million pound ($21.2 million) takeover by French peer Novacyt.

Tate & Lyle Chairman Gerry Murphy to Step Down, Warren Tucker Named Interim

Tate & Lyle said Monday that Gerry Murphy will step down as chairman to take up the position at Tesco on Sept. 1, with Warren Tucker appointed interim chairman from that date.

Centralnic Group Increases Buyback Program by GBP30 Mln

Centralnic Group on Monday said it has expanded the size of its current 4 million-pound ($5.1 million) share buyback to a maximum of GBP34 million in line with its renewed capital-allocation policy.

Hamak Gold Raises GBP350,000 in Share Subscription

Hamak Gold said Monday that it has raised 350,000 pounds ($444,500) in a share subscription at a price of 8.75 pence each, which is a discount of 5.4% to Friday's closing price.

Blancco Technology Sees FY 2023 Results Beating Views

Blancco Technology Group on Monday said it expects to report results for fiscal 2023 above market expectations, driven by growth across its geographies, a high level of repeat revenues and conversion of new business opportunities.

