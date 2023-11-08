IG US Holdings, Inc. (“IG North America”), the parent company of online retail brokerage tastytrade, financial content network tastylive, self-custody wallet tastycrypto, and retail foreign exchange dealer IG US, announces today it has been named one of Chicago’s Top Workplaces in 2023 by the Chicago Tribune, recognizing IG North America’s workplace culture, values, employee development and leadership. IG North America was also recognized by Top Workplaces in the DE&I Practices category.

With approximately 250 employees based primarily in Chicago and offering a breadth of financial products for retail investors, IG North America exemplifies how innovation and customer obsession combine to create a world-class company that is also, quite simply, a Top Workplace.

"We are thrilled that IG North America has been recognized as a Top Workplace because we have always recognized the importance of a vibrant, innovative corporate culture,” said JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America and President of tastytrade. “Our success is a direct result of the smart, dedicated people working across our brands to improve our client experience and build exciting new products."

The Chicago Top Workplaces designation is based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, a workplace survey specialist, in partnership with the Chicago Tribune. To see the full list of companies honored, click here.

For more information, visit IG North America’s brands: tastytrade, tastylive, tastycrypto, and IG US.

About IG North America

IG US Holdings, Inc. (“IG North America”) is the parent company of online retail brokerage tastytrade, tastylive, the financial content and education platform, tasty Software Solutions, LLC, and a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG), a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world.

