Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IG Group Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGG   GB00B06QFB75

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:33:29 2023-03-15 am EDT
718.50 GBX   -6.93%
03:48aIG Group Revenue Falls 7% in Fiscal Q3
MT
03:39aUK's IG Group sees annual revenue, profit in line with market view
RE
03:02aEarnings Flash (IGG.L) IG GROUP HOLDINGS Posts Q3 Revenue GBP239.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's IG Group sees annual revenue, profit in line with market view

03/15/2023 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Dealers work on the IG Group trading floor in London, Britain

(Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group on Wednesday forecast its annual revenue and profit in line with market expectations, as the Ukraine crisis and the Silicon Valley Bank meltdown fuelled market volatility and boosted trading volumes.

Trading platforms, which saw a revival in volumes and client activity levels last year with the Ukraine war and increasing risks of a global recession, are also set to benefit in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

IG, created by spread-betting pioneer Stuart Wheeler in 1974 to allow people to bet on the price of gold, said active client numbers for the third quarter were down 5% at 335,400 year-to-date, reflecting quieter market conditions in the period.

The London-listed firm said year-to-date total revenue from continuing operations came in at 758.4 million pounds ($921.7 million), compared with 722.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8228 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -6.54% 721.625 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
03:48aIG Group Revenue Falls 7% in Fiscal Q3
MT
03:39aUK's IG Group sees annual revenue, profit in line with market view
RE
03:02aEarnings Flash (IGG.L) IG GROUP HOLDINGS Posts Q3 Revenue GBP239.3M
MT
03/13Aussie dlr slips, bonds enjoy biggest rally in a decade as RBA cuts priced in
RE
03/10FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.7% Dragged by Financial Sector
DJ
03/09FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% on Broad-Based Weakness
DJ
03/09Ig : Martin Price to lead Investor Relations at IG Group
PU
03/07Powell pushes dollar to three-month high
RE
03/03Banks, miners push Aussie shares higher as Fed official hints at moderate hikes
RE
03/02UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 024 M 1 244 M 1 244 M
Net income 2023 384 M 466 M 466 M
Net cash 2023 759 M 923 M 923 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,47x
Yield 2023 5,98%
Capitalization 3 193 M 3 879 M 3 879 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
EV / Sales 2024 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 602
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
IG Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 772,00 GBX
Average target price 1 077,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlie Arthur Rozes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Information Officer
Malcolm John Le May Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-1.28%3 879
MORGAN STANLEY5.82%147 994
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.18%111 296
CHARLES SCHWAB-31.92%95 636
CITIGROUP INC.4.80%86 962
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.25%41 327