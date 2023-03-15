UK's IG Group sees annual revenue, profit in line with market view

Trading platforms, which saw a revival in volumes and client activity levels last year with the Ukraine war and increasing risks of a global recession, are also set to benefit in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

IG, created by spread-betting pioneer Stuart Wheeler in 1974 to allow people to bet on the price of gold, said active client numbers for the third quarter were down 5% at 335,400 year-to-date, reflecting quieter market conditions in the period.

The London-listed firm said year-to-date total revenue from continuing operations came in at 758.4 million pounds ($921.7 million), compared with 722.7 million pounds a year earlier.

