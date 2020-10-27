IGas Energy : 27/10/2020 Additional Listing Director/PDMR Shareholding

27 October 2020

IGas Energy plc ('IGas' or the 'Company')

Additional Listing Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a total of 207,326 Ordinary Shares of 0.002p each (the 'SIP Shares') to trade on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange ('AIM') under the IGas Energy plc Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'). Subject to admission, the SIP Shares will be held by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the 'SIP Trustees').

The number of shares to be issued under the SIP has been calculated with reference to the mid-market closing price of 10.35p on 22 October 2020, in accordance with the rules of the SIP. The SIP Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company. It is expected that admission to AIM will become effective on or around 30 October 2020.

Details of the subscription and allocation under the SIP by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR')for the quarter are set out below.

PDMR Share subscription under the SIP Matching Allocation Resulting Voting Rights Total Resulting Voting Rights (%) Stephen Bowler 4,348 4,348 8,696 0.08%

The issued share capital of the Company following the above detailed issue of shares will be 124,267,337 Ordinary Shares; the number of deferred shares remains 303,305,534. The total number of voting rights in IGas will be 124,267,337Ordinary Shares, which should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in IGas under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further details on the SIP are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated a) Name (i) Stephen Bowler 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status (i) Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name IGas Energy plc b) LEI 213800S8WP2L294NR559 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.002p each b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument ISIN for IGas Energy plc: GB00BZ042C28 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares in IGas under SIP by the SIP Trustees pursuant to the SIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume (i) £0.1035 (i) 8,696 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 26 October 2020 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

APPENDIX

About the IGas SIP

In 2013, the Company adopted an Inland Revenue approved Share Investment Plan for all employees of the Group. The scheme is a tax efficient incentive plan pursuant to which all Company employees are eligible to subscribe for up to GBP150 (or 10% of salary, if less) worth of IGas ordinary shares per month. On a three-monthly basis, the Company matches employees' monthly subscriptions on a 1-to-1 basis and, subject to the Company having met pre-defined quarterly production targets, will increase the matching element for that quarter to 2-to-1. To receive their allocation of matching shares, employees must ordinarily remain employed by the Company for a period of 3 years. Shares issued under the SIP are held by the SIP Trustees.

Under the SIP, during the vesting period the recipient retains the voting rights and dividend rights associated with the matching allocation shares however, is unable to sell the shares until the vesting criteria have been fulfilled. The matching allocation shares will be issued to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust and held until vesting conditions have been met. The participant retains the full rights over any subscription shares.