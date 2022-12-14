Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IGas Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGAS   GB00BZ042C28

IGAS ENERGY PLC

(IGAS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:07 2022-12-14 am EST
17.10 GBX   +7.55%
07:12aIGas set to deliver on full year forecast after production drive
AN
10/28AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Directa Plus wins deal; Greatland loss widens
AN
10/28IGas decries "political debacle" as fracking moratorium reinstated
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGas set to deliver on full year forecast after production drive

12/14/2022 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - IGas Energy PLC on Wednesday said it was on track to meet full year expectations after beginning a production drive.

The London-based onshore energy company said it is on track to deliver its full year production forecast of 1,900 to 1,950 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

IGas said it initiated a production drive in October to ensure that wells, plant and equipment had the maximum uptime. The company moved from three fully operational rigs to five, returned 18 offline wells to production, and converted two wells from jet pump to beam pump.

Operating costs were lowered, and water injection capacity was significantly increased across IGas's asset base, the company said.

A planning application for the company's Glentworth project has also been submitted to Lincolnshire County Council, with the first phase of the project offering the potential to add around 200 barrels of oil per day and 1.0 million stock tank barrels of proven and probable reserves.

IGas said its joint application with SSE PLC to the Green Heat Network Fund to supply renewable heat to five NHS trusts is under consideration, with a decision expected in early 2023. If successful, the company said its application could result in five long term renewable heat supply contracts.

Interim Executive Chair Chris Hopkinson said: "We are focused on putting cash generated during high commodity prices to work into maximising recovery from our existing assets and developing near term incremental production opportunities as well as growing our nascent geothermal business into a material enterprise."

IGas shares were 6.9% higher trading at 17.00 pence per share at midday on Wednesday in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.29% 81.39 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
IGAS ENERGY PLC 7.55% 17.1 Delayed Quote.18.44%
SSE PLC 0.18% 1711.5 Delayed Quote.3.61%
WTI 1.32% 76.138 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
All news about IGAS ENERGY PLC
07:12aIGas set to deliver on full year forecast after production drive
AN
10/28AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Directa Plus wins deal; Greatland loss widens
AN
10/28IGas decries "political debacle" as fracking moratorium reinstated
AN
10/26LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks green following dovish Bank of Canada hi..
AN
10/26European Stocks Extend Rally to Third Day on Wednesday Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
MT
09/23Explainer-Dash for gas - why fracking is back on Britain's agenda
RE
09/21South Africa's Central Energy Fund Group (CEF) Joins African Energy Week 2022 as Host N..
AQ
09/21South Africa's Central Energy Fund Group (CEF) Joins African Energy Week 2022 as Host N..
AQ
09/15IGas Energy CEO Steps Down, Nonexecutive Chairman Made Interim Executive Chairman
MT
09/15IGas Energy Appoints CFO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IGAS ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 56,8 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
Net income 2022 14,2 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net Debt 2022 6,60 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart IGAS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
IGas Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGAS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,90 GBX
Average target price 65,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 309%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frances Bernadette Ward Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Simon Hopkinson Executive Chairman
Ross Pearson Technical Director
Katherine Jane Coppinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Philip Jackson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGAS ENERGY PLC18.44%25
CHEVRON CORPORATION44.65%335 544
CONOCOPHILLIPS57.12%141 317
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.49%74 869
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED43.20%62 592
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%61 166