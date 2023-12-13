Official IGC PHARMA, INC. press release

IGC Pharma, Inc. ("IGC" or the "Company") (NYSE American: IGC) today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in Biotech Showcase and BIO Partnering @ JPM, held in-person and scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference 2024.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase Company Presentation

Date: January 8, 2024

Time: 2:00 – 2:30 pm PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco – Union Square, Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)

Event: BIO Partnering @ JPM

Date: January 9 – 12, 2023

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

During all listed conferences, members of the IGC management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies, showcasing the Company’s business strategy, recent partnerships and achievements, and anticipated milestones. In addition, IGC Pharma will concurrently host one-on-one meetings in San Francisco during JPM Week. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please igc@imsinvestorrelations.com.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma is pioneering innovative solutions to combat Alzheimer's disease and related challenges. The IGC Pharma portfolio comprises five assets all with a singular mission - to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment. IGC-AD1 and LMP target neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques, and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05543681). TGR-63 targets Aβ plaque to disrupt the progression of Alzheimer's disease. IGC-M3 targets the inhibition of Aβ plaque aggregation with the potential to create a profound impact on early-stage Alzheimer’s. IGC-1C targets tau and neurofibrillary tangles in a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In parallel, IGC Pharma is at the forefront of Generative AI development, with projects including clinical trials, early detection of Alzheimer’s, and drug interactions with cannabinoids.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference the human trial disclosures and Risk Factors identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 7, 2023, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

