Fellow Shareholders,

As we look back on fiscal 2024, I am thrilled to share the progress and achievements of IGC Pharma over the past year. This has been a year of significant milestones and strategic advancements, all of which have solidified our commitment to developing innovative therapies for Alzheimer's disease and other critical conditions. Our journey toward commercialization is gaining momentum, and we remain dedicated to delivering long-term value for our shareholders.

IGC-AD1 Interim Results and Progress

Our lead drug candidate, IGC-AD1, has shown very encouraging interim results in our ongoing Phase 2 trials. The data thus far has demonstrated a meaningful reduction in agitation levels among participants, highlighting the potential of IGC-AD1 to improve the quality of life for Alzheimer's patients. These promising results keep us on track to continue our discussions with the FDA, and we are optimistic about the future regulatory pathway for IGC-AD1.

To further bolster our clinical efforts, we have expanded our trial sites significantly. We have added multiple trial locations, including international sites in Canada and Europe. This expansion allows us to enroll a more diverse patient population, ensuring that our data reflects a broad spectrum of demographics and genetic backgrounds.

TGR-63: A New Frontier in Alzheimer's Treatment

This year, we launched and announced preclinical data for another promising candidate, TGR-

63. Preclinical studies have demonstrated TGR-63's potential to significantly reduce amyloid plaque in mouse models, with reductions of 78% in the cortex and 85% in the hippocampus. Additionally, our long-term safety studies have shown no adverse effects, underscoring the compound's favorable safety profile. We are excited about the prospects of TGR-63 and are preparing for its transition into clinical trials.

Expanding Intellectual Property

This year, IGC Pharma achieved significant milestones in expanding our intellectual property portfolio, securing three patents. These patents include advancements in treating CNS disorders and pain management, underscoring our commitment to innovation across therapeutic domains. The patents reflect our dedication to advancing novel treatments and strengthening our position in key therapeutic areas, ensuring robust protection for our innovative discoveries.