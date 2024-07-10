Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
Definitive Proxy Statement
Definitive Additional Materials
Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12
IGC Pharma, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check all boxes that apply):
No fee required.
Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
Your Vote Counts!
IGC PHARMA, INC. 2024 Annual Meeting Vote by August 22, 2024 11:59 PM ET
You invested in IGC PHARMA, INC. and it's time to vote!
You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material
for the shareholder meeting to be held on August 23, 2024.
Get informed before you vote
View the Shareholder Letter, Proxy Statement, Form 10-K online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to August 11, 2024. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future shareholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com,
call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to sendmaterial@proxyvote.com. If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.
Smartphone users
Vote in Person at the Meeting*
Point your camera here and
August 23, 2024
vote without entering a
11:00 AM EST
control number
10224 Falls Road
Potomac, MD 20854
*If you choose to vote these shares in person at the meeting, you must request a "legal proxy." To do so, please follow the instructions at www.ProxyVote.com or request a paper copy of the materials, which will contain the appropriate instructions. Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance.
Vote at www.ProxyVote.com
THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT
IGC PHARMA, INC.
This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming
2024 Annual Meeting
shareholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to
Vote by August 22, 2024
vote these important matters.
11:59 PM ET
Voting Items
1.
Election of Directors
Nominees:
1A
RICHARD PRINS
1B
TERRY LIERMAN
Board
Recommends
For
For
2
To ratify the appointment of Manohar Chowdhry & Associates, as the Company's independent registered public accounting
For
firm for the 2025 fiscal year
3
To approve the grant of 5,000,000 shares of common stock, governed by the Company's 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan, to be
granted from time to time to the Company's current and new employees, advisors, directors, and consultants by the board of
For
directors, pursuant to certain metrics including performance, vesting, and incentive as set by the board of directors and or
the CEO
4
To act upon such other matters as may properly come before the Annual Meeting, including any proposal to adjourn or
postpone of the Annual Meeting to a later date or dates, if necessary, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies (the
For
"Adjournment Proposal"
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
IGC Pharma Inc. published this content on
09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 July 2024 23:32:02 UTC.
IGC Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company, which is engaged in developing treatments for Alzheimerâs disease. The Companyâs flagship drug, IGC-AD1, is an investigational drug tackles agitation, a major burden for patients and caregivers by addressing neuroinflammation. The Company operates through two segments: Life Sciences Segment and Infrastructure Segment. Its TGR-63 has demonstrated its potential to disrupt the progression of Alzheimerâs by targeting AÎ² plaques, a key disease hallmark. The Companyâs IGC-1C represents a potential breakthrough by targeting tau protein and neurofibrillary tangles, aiming to modify the disease course. Its IGC-M3 focuses on early intervention by inhibiting AÎ² plaque formation, potentially slowing cognitive decline. Its LMP is designed to target multiple hallmarks of Alzheimerâs disease, including AÎ² plaques and neurofibrillary tangles for a comprehensive therapeutic effect. It seeks to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for Alzheimer's research.