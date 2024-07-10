UNITED STATES

IGC Pharma, Inc.

IGC PHARMA, INC. 2024 Annual Meeting Vote by August 22, 2024 11:59 PM ET

for the shareholder meeting to be held on August 23, 2024.

August 23, 2024

11:00 AM EST

10224 Falls Road

Potomac, MD 20854

Voting Items

1.

Election of Directors

Nominees:

1A

RICHARD PRINS

1B

TERRY LIERMAN

Board

Recommends

For

For

2

To ratify the appointment of Manohar Chowdhry & Associates, as the Company's independent registered public accounting

For

firm for the 2025 fiscal year

3

To approve the grant of 5,000,000 shares of common stock, governed by the Company's 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan, to be

granted from time to time to the Company's current and new employees, advisors, directors, and consultants by the board of

For

directors, pursuant to certain metrics including performance, vesting, and incentive as set by the board of directors and or

the CEO

4

To act upon such other matters as may properly come before the Annual Meeting, including any proposal to adjourn or

postpone of the Annual Meeting to a later date or dates, if necessary, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies (the

For

"Adjournment Proposal"

