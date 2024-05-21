IGC Pharma, Inc (NYSE American: IGC) (“IGC” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will be participating in the BIO International Convention taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from June 3-6, 2024.

During the conference, members of the IGC Pharma management team will host meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore partnership and strategic opportunities for the Company’s portfolio of Alzheimer’s disease therapies, including cannabinoid-based IGC-AD1 and amyloid-beta targeting TGR-63.

To connect with IGC Pharma during the conference, please request a meeting via the BIO International meeting portal or contact igc@imsinvestorrelations.com.

About IGC Pharma, Inc.

IGC Pharma Inc. (“IGC”) is focused on Alzheimer’s disease, developing innovative solutions to address this devastating illness. The Company’s mission is to transform the landscape of Alzheimer’s treatment with a robust pipeline of five promising drug candidates. IGC-AD1 and LMP target the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, including neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques, and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer’s (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05543681). TGR-63 disrupts the progression of Alzheimer’s by targeting Aβ plaques. IGC-M3, currently in preclinical development, aims to inhibit the aggregation of Aβ plaques, potentially impacting early-stage Alzheimer’s. IGC-1C, also in preclinical stages, targets tau protein and neurofibrillary tangles, representing a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer’s therapy. In addition to its drug development pipeline, IGC Pharma seeks to leverage artificial intelligence (“AI”) for Alzheimer’s research. Their AI projects encompass various areas, including clinical trial optimization and early detection of Alzheimer’s.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma’s expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company’s failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company’s products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA’s general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. IGC Pharma incorporates by reference the human trial disclosures and Risk Factors identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 7, 2023, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521624270/en/