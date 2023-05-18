Advanced search
IGC Pharma to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

05/18/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

IGC Pharma is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6 at 3:00 pm PT. Ram Mukunda, CEO, and Claudia Grimaldi, PFO, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

About IGC Pharma, Inc.

IGC Pharma (dba IGC) develops advanced cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including, but not limited to, Alzheimer's disease, period cramps ("dysmenorrhea"), premenstrual syndrome ("PMS") and chronic pain. IGC has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease, IGC-AD1 and TGR-63, which have demonstrated in Alzheimer's cell lines the potential to be effective in suppressing or ameliorating key hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, such as plaques or tangles. IGC-AD1 is a low-dose tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") based formulation that is currently in a 146-person Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05543681). IGC also markets a wellness brand, Holief™, that targets women experiencing premenstrual syndrome and menstrual cramps.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on IGC Pharma, Inc.
IMS Investor Relations
Walter Frank
igc@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166568


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,40 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 9,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,5 M 17,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 75,3x
EV / Sales 2022 97,2x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart IGC PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
IGC Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGC PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ram Mukunda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudia Grimaldi CFO, Director, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Richard K. Prins Chairman
Jagadeesh Rao Chief Scientific Officer
James Patrick Moran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGC PHARMA, INC.3.74%18
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC1.67%26 196
UNITED RENTALS-8.13%23 384
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-2.04%13 795
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-0.04%9 135
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.37.50%5 692
