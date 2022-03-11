Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. IGE+XAO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGE   FR0000030827

IGE+XAO

(IGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGE+XAO: Availability of 2021 financial report for IGE+XAO Group

03/11/2022 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Toulouse, on 11 March 2022

In accordance with article 221-4 of AMF General Rules, IGE+XAO announces:

IGE+XAO Group’s report on Corporate Governance is made available on the website www.ige-xao.com – Investors section – where it can be read or downloaded.

 

It can also be requested directly to the head office of the Company (IGE+XAO – 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac, CS 90312, 31773 Colomiers Cedex, France) or by email: solie@ige-xao.com / Tel.: + 33 5 62 74 36 36 / Fax: + 33 5 62 74 36 37.

 

Within the framework of regulated information, this financial report has been the subject of a full and actual deposit by electronic format to the AMF.

 

 

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs 389 people around the world in 30 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 98,649 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

 

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares® – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 02

 

Attachment


All news about IGE+XAO
02:16pIGE+XAO : Availability of 2021 financial report for IGE+XAO Group
GL
02:16pIGE+XAO : Availability of the 2021 report on corporate governance
GL
02:16pIGE+XAO : Availability of the 2021 report on corporate governance
GL
02/21IGE+XAO : 4th quarter earnings
CO
02/21IGE+XAO : Annual results
CO
02/17IGE+XAO : Merger of IGE+XAO into Schneider Electric
GL
02/17IGE+XAO : A year of growth +11.3%
GL
02/17Schneider Electric Industries SAS signed a merger agreement to acquire remaining 16.07%..
CI
01/31IGE+XAO : Webinar "Optimize the design and manufacturing of your electrical cabinets" - We..
PU
01/31IGE+XAO : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 32,7 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net income 2020 7,98 M 8,74 M 8,74 M
Net cash 2020 47,3 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 291 M 320 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,42x
EV / Sales 2020 6,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart IGE+XAO
Duration : Period :
IGE+XAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGE+XAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 224,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Alain di Crescenzo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anne Varon Independent Director
Claire Greco Independent Director
Marc Nezet Director
Nadège Petit Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGE+XAO-13.18%320
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.08%2 141 030
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.07%64 690
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.78%60 206
SEA LIMITED-55.77%55 604
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.36%46 058