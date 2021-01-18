IGE+XAO : Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm

Toulouse, 18 January 2021

Under the liquidity contract granted by IGE+XAO to PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm (suspended from 31 July 2018 and until 31 December 2021), the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31 December 2020:

2,366 shares IGE +XAO

Cash: € 140,277.95

It is reminded that during its implementation, the following means were included in the liquidity contract:

2,500 shares IGE + XAO,

€49,250 in cash,

(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 14 October 2008)

(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 22 January 2016)

