IGE+XAO

(IGE)
IGE+XAO : Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm

01/18/2021 | 03:10pm EST
Toulouse, 18 January 2021

Under the liquidity contract granted by IGE+XAO to PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm (suspended from 31 July 2018 and until 31 December 2021), the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31 December 2020:

  • 2,366 shares IGE +XAO
  • Cash: € 140,277.95

It is reminded that during its implementation, the following means were included in the liquidity contract:

  • 2,500 shares IGE + XAO,
  • €49,250 in cash,

(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 14 October 2008)

(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 22 January 2016)

AMF_contrat_liquidité_Bilan_201231_ANG

Disclaimer

IGE+XAO SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 20:09:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
