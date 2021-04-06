Log in
IGE+XAO : Availability of 2020 financial report for IGE+XAO Group

04/06/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
AVAILABILITY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR

IGE+XAO GROUP

Toulouse, on 6 April 2021

In accordance with article 221-4 of AMF General Rules, IGE+XAO announces:

IGE+XAO Group's financial report regarding the accounts closed out at 31 December 2020 is made available on the website www.ige-xao.com- Investors section - where it can be read or downloaded.

It can also be requested directly to the head office of the Company (IGE+XAO - 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac, CS 90312, 31773 Colomiers Cedex, France) or by email: solie@ige-xao.com / Tel.: + 33 5 62 74 36 36 / Fax: + 33 5 62 74 36 37.

Within the framework of regulated information, this financial report has been the subject of a full and actual deposit by electronic format to the AMF.

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 34 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 30 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 96,455 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac - CS 90 312 - 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 - Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B - Index CAC All shares® - ISIN FR 0000030827 Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

Disclaimer

IGE+XAO SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 18:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
