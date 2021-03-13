Log in
IGE+XAO

(IGE)
IGE+XAO : Hannover Messe

03/13/2021
2020.07.13-17

All key technologies and core areas of industry - from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services to energy and mobility technologies - can be found in Hannover. Take advantage of all the synergies that HANNOVER MESSE has to offer. Welcome to the industry's global hotspot!

Disclaimer

IGE+XAO SA published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 10:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 32,7 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net income 2020 6,90 M 8,25 M 8,25 M
Net cash 2020 44,0 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,9x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 253 M 302 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,38x
EV / Sales 2021 5,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart IGE+XAO
Duration : Period :
IGE+XAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGE+XAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 206,20 €
Last Close Price 194,00 €
Spread / Highest target 6,29%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alain Di Crescenzo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anne Varon Independent Director
Marc Nezet Director
Nadège Petit Director
Cyril Perducat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGE+XAO-2.02%302
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.99%1 778 077
SEA LIMITED18.06%120 299
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.69%101 108
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.97%57 329
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.21%54 119
