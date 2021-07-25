Log in
EQS-Adhoc : IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES

07/25/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES 
26-Jul-2021 / 00:08 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES. 
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 26 July 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the all equity offer (the 
"Offer") to Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd is now unconditional as to acceptances. 
Following the Offer on the 30.06.2021, after a period of 21 days Igea has recorded that more than the 75% of the share 
capital and voting rights has accepted the offer. In particular, on the First Closing Date, an acceptance level of 
99,4% has been reached. 
The Offer to Blue Sky Natural Resources' shareholders will remain open for acceptance until 5.00pm UK time on 4 August 
and will close for acceptance at that time. Igea will proceed in the next weeks with the formalities to execute the 
contribution in kind. The Offer will be considered wholly unconditional upon admission of the New IGEA Pharma Shares to 
trading on SIX Swiss Exchange, which is expected to happen by mid-August 2021. 
Once the offer is wholly unconditional Igea intends to exercise its rights pursuant to sections 974 to 991 of the UK 
Companies Act 2006 to acquire compulsorily any shares not assented to the Offer. 
With this operation ongoing, any agreement or negotiation regarding the formerly announced intentions to combine the 
businesses with Meditalia (November 2019) and Medical Jet (February 2020) has been jointly terminated. 
. 
*** 
About IGEA 
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively 
preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to 
measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood 
heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II 
prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. 
Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore 
commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products 
focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental 
surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices. 
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out 
more at www.igeapharma.nl 
Contacts 
Giovanna PuppodellaGherardesca, Chairman, puppo@igearesearch.com 
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com 
Disclaimer 
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of 
it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been 
carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness 
of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct 
information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. 
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its 
business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which 
may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of 
IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, 
readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking 
statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law. 
Additional features: 
File: IGEA Pharma_press release 26 07 2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      IGEA Pharma N.V. 
              Siriusdreef 17 
              2123 WT Hoofddorp 
              Netherlands 
Phone:        +31 23 568 9494 
E-mail:       info@igearesearch.com 
Internet:     www.igeapharma.nl 
ISIN:         NL0012768675 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221466 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1221466 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221466&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2021 18:08 ET (22:08 GMT)

