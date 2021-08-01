Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. IGEA Pharma N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGPH   NL0012768675

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-Adhoc : IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET

08/01/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET 
02-Aug-2021 / 00:47 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET 
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 2 August 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced revenue expectations over the 
next three years of CHF264 million globally, with an expected EBITDA margin in excess of 50% and expected net results 
of CHF126 million of the joint venture the Group will operate in the cannabis oil (CBD) market following the 
combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd ("BSNR"). The expected revenue stream from the joint venture of CHF63 
million along with the additional EUR 4.5 million revenues from other segments will allow IGEA Pharma to be cash 
positive already by the end of 2022. 
After the all-equity offer to BSNR being declared unconditional as to acceptances, the Board has approved the new 
financial guidelines of the Company for the period 2021-2023 including the combined business of BSNR to be finalized by 
August 2021. The industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable 
matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries is expected to start by May 2022 
and to reach full capacity by end of the year. 
With the convertible bond commitment secured with NegmaGroup, extendable up to EUR 10.0 million once the two businesses 
will definitively be combined, the Company will have granted the funds to operate the business as expected by the Group 
management. 
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA Pharma, commented "We are aware of the enormous business opportunity in front of us and we 
are very excited to launch the business combination to be a leading Company in Europe for the Cannabis CBD market. We 
have worked intensely in the last months on the joint venture strategy to develop a sustainable three years business 
plan and we trust that our team capabilities combined with our operational technology will allow our Company to reach 
the expected results" 
*** 
About IGEA 
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on preventative health-tech products and devices. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's 
prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural 
dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the 
non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an 
expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce 
the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of 
IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. 
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out 
more at www.igeapharma.nl 
Contacts 
Giovanna Puppo della Gherardesca, Chairman, puppo@igearesearch.com 
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com 
Disclaimer 
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of 
it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been 
carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness 
of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct 
information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. 
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its 
business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which 
may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of 
IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, 
readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking 
statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law. 
Additional features: 
File: 20210802 - IGEA - Press release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      IGEA Pharma N.V. 
              Siriusdreef 17 
              2123 WT Hoofddorp 
              Netherlands 
Phone:        +31 23 568 9494 
E-mail:       info@igearesearch.com 
Internet:     www.igeapharma.nl 
ISIN:         NL0012768675 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223235 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1223235 02-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223235&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2021 18:47 ET (22:47 GMT)

All news about IGEA PHARMA N.V.
04:47pEQS-ADHOC : Igea pharma to boost revenues entering the growing cannabis market
DJ
07/26IGEA PHARMA N : Declares All-Equity Offer for Blue Sky Natural Resources Uncondi..
MT
07/25EQS-ADHOC : Igea all equity offer to blue sky natural resources ltd now uncondit..
DJ
07/09EQS-ADHOC : Igea announces annual general meeting resolutions
DJ
07/09IGEA PHARMA N : Minutes of the AGM 9 July 2021 + Attendance list
PU
07/09IGEA PHARMA N : announces Annual General Meeting resolutions
PU
07/02IGEA PHARMA N : Launches All-Equity Offer To Buy Blue Sky Natural Resources
MT
07/01IGEA PHARMA N : To launch the all equity offer to blue sky natural resources ltd..
EQ
06/07IGEA PHARMA N : Convening notice and agenda
PU
06/04IGEA PHARMA N : Names New Chair
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,08 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,13 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 10,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 14 500x
EV / Sales 2020 194x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart IGEA PHARMA N.V.
Duration : Period :
IGEA Pharma N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vicenzo Moccia Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGEA PHARMA N.V.-31.11%10
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.90.41%25 750
10X GENOMICS, INC.29.40%20 119
BIOMÉRIEUX-12.87%14 091
DIASORIN S.P.A.0.62%11 106
NATERA, INC.15.07%10 628