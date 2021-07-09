Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. IGEA Pharma N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGPH   NL0012768675

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

EQS-Adhoc : IGEA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS

07/09/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
IGEA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS 
10-Jul-2021 / 01:02 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
IGEA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS 
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 9 July 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that its shareholders followed 
the recommendations of the company. The minutes of the general meeting is available at 
https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders/ 
About IGEA 
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively 
preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to 
measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood 
heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II 
prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. 
Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore 
commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products 
focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental 
surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices. 
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out 
more at www.igeapharma.nl 
Contacts 
Giovanna Puppo della Gherardesca, Chairman, puppo@igearesearch.com 
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com 
Disclaimer 
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of 
it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been 
carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness 
of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct 
information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. 
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its 
business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which 
may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of 
IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, 
readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking 
statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law. 
File: Igea Pharma_press release 09072021 
End of ad hoc announcement 
Language:     English 
Company:      IGEA Pharma N.V. 
              Siriusdreef 17 
              2123 WT Hoofddorp 
              Netherlands 
Phone:        +31 23 568 9494 
E-mail:       info@igearesearch.com 
Internet:     www.igeapharma.nl 
ISIN:         NL0012768675 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1217471 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
1217471 10-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217471&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 19:02 ET (23:02 GMT)

All news about IGEA PHARMA N.V.
05:02pEQS-ADHOC  : Igea announces annual general meeting resolutions
DJ
04:36pIGEA PHARMA N  : Minutes of the AGM 9 July 2021 + Attendance list
PU
07/02IGEA PHARMA N  : Launches All-Equity Offer To Buy Blue Sky Natural Resources
MT
07/01IGEA PHARMA N  : To launch the all equity offer to blue sky natural resources lt..
EQ
06/07IGEA PHARMA N  : Convening notice and agenda
PU
06/04IGEA PHARMA N  : Names New Chair
MT
06/03EQS-ADHOC  : IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
DJ
06/03IGEA PHARMA N  : announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
EQ
06/03IGEA Pharma N.V. Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/03IGEA PHARMA N  : announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,08 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,13 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,27 M 10,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 14 500x
EV / Sales 2020 194x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 40,4%
Managers and Directors
Vicenzo Moccia Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGEA PHARMA N.V.-29.63%10
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.73.75%23 978
10X GENOMICS, INC.32.94%20 832
BIOMÉRIEUX-16.67%13 062
DIASORIN S.P.A.-6.41%10 199
NATERA, INC.17.86%10 090