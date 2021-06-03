EQS-Adhoc : IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates 03-Jun-2021 / 23:19 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 3 June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mrs. Rosanna Squitti and Mr. Giovanni Ferrario from its board of directors. Mr. Ferrario resigned for personal reasons and Mrs. Squitti left the corporate body for continuing to serve as Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. The Board furthermore elected Mrs. Giovanna Puppo as new Chairman, substituting Mr. Francesco Mario Patrocollo who will newly assume the role of vice Chairman. Furthermore, the Company announced the convening of its annual general meeting (GM) for Friday, 9 July 2021. The convening notice including agenda, explanatory notes, proxy material and any additional information concerning the conduct of the GM will be disclosed and made public on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021. The Company did not anticipate any special proposals besides the usual annual general meeting agenda items. *** About IGEA IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices. IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl Contacts Giovanna Puppo, Chairman, +39 335 831 8903, puppo@igearesearch.com Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com Disclaimer This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law. Additional features: File: 20210603 igea nv_press release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IGEA Pharma N.V. Siriusdreef 17 2123 WT Hoofddorp Netherlands Phone: +31 23 568 9494 E-mail: info@igearesearch.com Internet: www.igeapharma.nl ISIN: NL0012768675 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1204195 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

