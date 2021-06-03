EQS-Adhoc : IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
03-Jun-2021 / 23:19 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 3 June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mrs. Rosanna
Squitti and Mr. Giovanni Ferrario from its board of directors. Mr. Ferrario resigned for personal reasons and Mrs.
Squitti left the corporate body for continuing to serve as Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. The Board
furthermore elected Mrs. Giovanna Puppo as new Chairman, substituting Mr. Francesco Mario Patrocollo who will newly
assume the role of vice Chairman.
Furthermore, the Company announced the convening of its annual general meeting (GM) for Friday, 9 July 2021. The
convening notice including agenda, explanatory notes, proxy material and any additional information concerning the
conduct of the GM will be disclosed and made public on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021. The Company did not anticipate
any special proposals besides the usual annual general meeting agenda items.
***
About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively
preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to
measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood
heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II
prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker.
Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore
commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products
focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental
surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out
more at www.igeapharma.nl
Contacts
Giovanna Puppo, Chairman, +39 335 831 8903, puppo@igearesearch.com
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com
Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of
it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been
carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness
of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct
information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its
business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which
may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of
IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties,
readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking
statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.
Additional features:
File: 20210603 igea nv_press release
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of ad hoc announcement
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1204195
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
=------------
1204195 03-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204195&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 03, 2021 17:22 ET (21:22 GMT)