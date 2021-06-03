Log in
    IGPH   NL0012768675

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
EQS-Adhoc : IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates

06/03/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates 
03-Jun-2021 / 23:19 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates 
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 3 June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mrs. Rosanna 
Squitti and Mr. Giovanni Ferrario from its board of directors. Mr. Ferrario resigned for personal reasons and Mrs. 
Squitti left the corporate body for continuing to serve as Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. The Board 
furthermore elected Mrs. Giovanna Puppo as new Chairman, substituting Mr. Francesco Mario Patrocollo who will newly 
assume the role of vice Chairman. 
Furthermore, the Company announced the convening of its annual general meeting (GM) for Friday, 9 July 2021. The 
convening notice including agenda, explanatory notes, proxy material and any additional information concerning the 
conduct of the GM will be disclosed and made public on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021. The Company did not anticipate 
any special proposals besides the usual annual general meeting agenda items. 
*** 
About IGEA 
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively 
preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to 
measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood 
heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II 
prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. 
Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore 
commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products 
focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental 
surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices. 
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out 
more at www.igeapharma.nl 
Contacts 
Giovanna Puppo, Chairman, +39 335 831 8903, puppo@igearesearch.com 
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com 
Disclaimer 
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of 
it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been 
carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness 
of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct 
information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. 
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its 
business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which 
may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of 
IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, 
readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking 
statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law. 
Additional features: 
File: 20210603 igea nv_press release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      IGEA Pharma N.V. 
              Siriusdreef 17 
              2123 WT Hoofddorp 
              Netherlands 
Phone:        +31 23 568 9494 
E-mail:       info@igearesearch.com 
Internet:     www.igeapharma.nl 
ISIN:         NL0012768675 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1204195 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1204195 03-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204195&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 17:22 ET (21:22 GMT)

