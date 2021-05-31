IGEA Pharma: Annual report

IGEA Pharma N.V. Annual report 2020

Table of content Section I - Management review 2020………………………………………………………………………….………….. 3 Section II - Corporate Governance Report …………………………………………………………….……….….…… 5 Section III - Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 ………………………………………….……………...……… 19 Consolidated Balance Sheet ………………….……...…………….……………………...…………………...……… 19 Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss ……………………….…………………………...……….……...……… 20 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……...……….…………………………………...……...……… 21 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity …………………………….…………………………………..……… 22 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement …………….……………...………….……………………………...…...……… 23 Notes to the consolidated financial statements …………………………….……………………...……………...…… 24 Section IV - Statutory Financial Statements 2020 ………………………………………………….……………….…. 40 Balance Sheet ………………….……...…………….………………………...………………..…...………...……… 40 Statement of Profit and Loss ……………………….…………………………………..….……………...…...……… 41 Notes to the financial statements …………………………….……………………...……………………...…….…… 43 Section V - Other information ……………………………...……………………………………….……………….…. 48 Page 2 of 53 IGEA Pharma N.V. www.igeapharma.nl

Section I - Management review 2020 1 Company profile IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARS-CoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices. IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Unless the context indicates otherwise, all reference to 'IGEA' or the 'Company' or the 'Group' refer to IGEA Pharma N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries. 2 Operating and financial overview 2020 Profit and loss The Group generated marginal revenues of TUSD 79.2 for the year ended 31 December 2020 (previous year: none or not material) due to the ongoing efforts to establish market acceptance and position for the health prevention solutions offered;

Cost of sales were TUSD 290.9 (2019: TUSD 439.9). No impairment charges were recognized during 2020 (2019: TUSD 166.90), which substantially contributed to the reduction;

Operating expenses were TUSD 753.4 (2019: TUSD 1,491.3). The significant decrease is mainly due to the reduction

for TUSD 352.4 (2019: increase for TUSD 528.7) in the sales and marketing expenses, occurred after the Group's decision to focuses on the wholesale distribution and to the continuing optimisation process on the general and administration operations that generated a further reduction for TUSD 269.4 (2019: TUSD 366.8, net of any exceptional cost items recognized in 2018 and referring to the listing process). Other income, net of other expenses, related to certain non-core operations for TUSD 53.3 (2019: none or not material) contributed furthermore to decrease operating expenses;

for TUSD 352.4 (2019: increase for TUSD 528.7) in the sales and marketing expenses, occurred after the Group's decision to focuses on the wholesale distribution and to the continuing optimisation process on the general and administration operations that generated a further reduction for TUSD 269.4 (2019: TUSD 366.8, net of any exceptional cost items recognized in 2018 and referring to the listing process). Other income, net of other expenses, related to certain non-core operations for TUSD 53.3 (2019: none or not material) contributed furthermore to decrease operating expenses; The EBITDA as adjusted (before any impairment charge) and EBIT figures for the reporting year amount to TUSD -1'040.7 (2019: TUSD -1,616.7) and TUSD -1'135.7 (2019: TUSD -1,929.8) respectively;

-1'040.7 (2019: TUSD -1,616.7) and TUSD -1'135.7 (2019: TUSD -1,929.8) respectively; Finance income and finance costs were not material (same as for 2019) except for exchange losses of TUSD 185.4 mainly driven by a year-end worsening of the EUR/USD in respect of the previous year;

year-end worsening of the EUR/USD in respect of the previous year; The net loss for the year 2020 is TUSD 1'140.2 (2019: TUSD 1,907.9), representing a basic and diluted loss per share

of USD 0.045 and 0.044 respectively (2019: basic and diluted loss per share of USD 0.076). Balance sheet and cash flow As of 31 December 2020, the Group held total assets of TUSD 731.1 (2019: TUSD 1,066.9), of which TUSD 441.6

in non-current assets (2019: TUSD 496.2) and TUSD 289.5 in current assets (2019: 570.7). The decrease of TUSD

335.8 (2019: TUSD 2,419.9) is mainly due to the decrease of cash and cash equivalents during the period;

in non-current assets (2019: TUSD 496.2) and TUSD 289.5 in current assets (2019: 570.7). The decrease of TUSD 335.8 (2019: TUSD 2,419.9) is mainly due to the decrease of cash and cash equivalents during the period; Liabilities were TUSD 546.6 (2019: TUSD 523.1), without any material change, and the total shareholder's equity

was TUSD 184.5 (2019: TUSD 543.8);

was TUSD 184.5 (2019: TUSD 543.8); The cash used during 2020 (net of any exchange difference effects) was TUSD 311.9 (2019: TUSD 1'705.6), of which

TUSD 901.0 (2019: TUSD 1,436.4) used for operations and none for investing activities (2019: TUSD 175.2), partially

compensated by a net cash inflow of TUSD 559.0 from financing activities (2019: use of TUSD 61.6 for the net settling of financing activities);

TUSD 901.0 (2019: TUSD 1,436.4) used for operations and none for investing activities (2019: TUSD 175.2), partially compensated by a net cash inflow of TUSD 559.0 from financing activities (2019: use of TUSD 61.6 for the net settling of financing activities); Cash and cash equivalents at year's end is TUSD 134.5 (2019: TUD 446.4). The Group ensured additional cash and cash equivalents beginning of 2021 necessary to finance its level of activities for at least twelve months. 3 Outlook 2021 In August 2020, the Group entered a letter of intent, binding in terms, with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD ("BSNR"), a privately held company focused on vegetable matrices-based solutions for the health prevention, nutraceutical, pharma and cosmeceutical industry, to combine the two companies' businesses (the "Combination"). Page 3 of 53 IGEA Pharma N.V. www.igeapharma.nl

Key elements of the Combination strategy include establish market acceptance and position for the offered solutions, leverage commercial capabilities and capitalize on the financial leverage and operational synergies to improve return on capital and achieve profitability. The Combination aims to create an EU headquartered and SIX-listed company with an innovative early-stage commercial portfolio of health prevention, pharma, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical solutions focused on high quality featured cannabidiol (CBD), terpenes, policosanol, and plant sterols. The Combination has been structured through a contribution in-kind by the BSNR shareholders of their ownership in BSNR into IGEA by subscribing IGEA's newly issued shares. The reference value of BSNR has been set by the Board in CHF 186 million (on a fully diluted and post-money basis). On 28 April 2021, the extraordinary General Meeting of IGEA approved, among other agenda items, the resolution of the Board to enter the Combination as required by Dutch law and the Articles and resolved to appoint the Board to issue up to a maximum of 309,600,000 new shares at par, reserved for issuance to the shareholders of BSNR only, to finalize the Combination, which is expected to be within the first half of 2021. The Group's 2021 activity will be focused on the accomplishment of the Combination and the set-up and start of the own industrial activities for CBD, terpenes, policosanol, and other vegetable matrices-based extractions as well as the market launch of the offered solutions for the health prevention, pharma, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industry. Page 4 of 53 IGEA Pharma N.V. www.igeapharma.nl

Section II - Corporate Governance This Corporate Governance Report follows the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance dated 20 March 2018 and takes into account the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance and the Dutch Corporate Governance Code (the 'Code'). The Company, being Dutch, is not subject to the Swiss Ordinance against Excessive Compensation at Listed Joint-Stock Companies. The Company's corporate governance principles are laid out in the Articles, in the Board rules (the 'Board Rules') as adopted and in a set of other directives. The Articles, the Board Rules as well as the other documents building the corporate governance framework of the Company can be viewed or downloaded on the Company's webpage at https://www.igeapharma.nl/corporate-governance/.To avoid redundancies, references are inserted to other parts of this Annual Report and links to IGEA's website that could provide additional, more detailed information. Some changes to the Company's corporate governance occurred between 31 December 2020 and the date of disclosure of this Annual Report due to the ongoing Combination. Where required, reference to these changes has been made in this Corporate Governance Report for disclosure to investors in an appropriate and comprehensible form. 1 Group structure and shareholders 1.1 Group structure 1.1.1 Operational group structure The business was initiated and operated by IGEA Research Corporation ('IGEA Research'), a company incorporated on 1 May 2015 under the laws of the State of Florida, US. On 14 December 2017, IGEA, incorporated on 1 December 2017 as a private company with limited liability (besloten vennootshap) under the laws of Netherland, acquired IGEA Research, ultimately controlled by the same group of shareholders, to manage the existing business activities in the US and to roll out in the EU market under a single holding entity. The Company converted into a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) on 16 March 2018 and changes its legal name to IGEA Pharma N.V. IGEA is the holding and finance company of the Group. IGEA controls 98.673% of IGEA Research, 2600 SW 3rd Avenue, Suite 350, Miami, FL, 33129, US, having an outstanding share capital consisting of 60'000'000 shares without par value. The operations of IGEA Research focuses on commercialization in the US territory (delivery of products and services, including the performance of certain laboratory analysis). The operations of the Group are managed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) together with the other Executive Directors and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). 1.1.2 Listed company IGEA is registered in the trade register of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce of Amsterdam (Kamer van Koophandel) under number 70212821, with headquarter and registered office is in Siriusdreef 17, 2132 WT Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Its shares have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zürich, Switzerland, since 18 December 2018 under the ticker symbol 'IGPH', Swiss Security Number 41217478 and ISIN code NL0012768675. The market capitalization on 31 December 2020 was CHF 13.5 million. 1.1.3 Non-listed companies The Group subsidiaries are listed in note 29 of the consolidated financial statements in this Annual Report. 1.2 Significant shareholders Following shareholders (or group of shareholders) have disclosed a shareholding of 3% or more of the share capital and voting rights of IGEA as of 31 December 2020: Page 5 of 53 IGEA Pharma N.V. www.igeapharma.nl