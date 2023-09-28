28 September 2023 Categories: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR , Information for shareholders

Dear Shareholder,

The board of directors (the "Board") of IGEA Pharma N.V. (the "Company") hereby

invites you to attend the Annual General Meeting on 09.11.2023 (the "AGM") that will take

place at Tribes Amsterdam South Axis FOZ, Gustav Mahlerlaan 308, 1082 ME Amsterdam,

the Netherlands. The meeting will start at 14:00 hours CEST and is to be attended physically.

Registration will start at 13:00 hours CEST.

The Board hereby convenes this AGM. The Company urges all shareholders to attend the

meeting in person (or by proxy). Shareholders will have the possibility to vote manually or by

proxy, and they will have the possibility to ask questions about the agenda items (i) during

the AGM and (ii) prior to the AGM by submitting questions up to 72 hours prior to the AGM.

The convening notice, the agenda and the explanatory notes are available for inspection on

our website at https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders/.

Furthermore, these items can be obtained free of charge (i) by e-mail

at proxyvoting@kempen.nl; or by e-mail at info@igeapharma.nl.

Opening Approval Annual Report 2022 (voting item) Proposal to adopt the annual accounts for the financial year 2022 (voting item) Proposal for discharge of liability of the members of the Board of Directors and

officers (voting item) Proposal of an audit firm Update on the appeal against the decision of SIX Closing

You are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM if you have these rights on 12 October

2023 after close of trading and processing of all settlements (the "Record Date") and are

registered as such in one of the registers designated by the Board, provided that you have

registered to attend the AGM in accordance with the provisions set forth below.

If you wish to attend the AGM by proxy, you must notify Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. by email

to proxyvoting@kempen.nl through your bank or stockbroker (the "Intermediaries").

Notification can take place as of the date hereof, but no later than 2 November 2023, 16:00

hours CEST. The Intermediaries must provide Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. with a statement

mentioning (i) the number of shares held by each of the shareholders on the Record Date on

whose behalf they make the registration and (ii) as per shareholder, for which number of

shares registration for the meeting is requested.

If you wish to have yourself represented at the AGM by a proxy holder, you may - in

addition to registering for the AGM as described above - grant a proxy to either (i) any

employee of Computershare Netherlands B.V., as independent third party, or (ii) another

person, to vote at the AGM on your behalf. The duly signed proxy instrument needs to be

received by no later than 2 November 2023, 16:00 hours CEST at Van Lanschot Kempen

N.V., Beethovenstraat 300, 1077 WZ Amsterdam and e-mail to proxyvoting@kempen.nl or

to info@igeapharma.nl. A proxy form is available at the bottom.

Shareholders attending the AGM have the possibility to send questions about the agenda

items addressed to the General Meeting up to 72 hours prior to the AGM via e-mail

to info@igeapharma.nl. The Company will address these questions either before the AGM on

its website, or during the AGM, possibly in a bundled form. The answers to these questions

will be published on the website of the Company. There is also a possibility to submit

questions during the AGM. The Chairman of the meeting may further determine this in the

interest of the order the meeting.

For further information, please do not hesitate to contact the Company at the Company's

Offices at info@igeapharma.nl.

At the day of this notice, the Company has an issued share capital of EUR 3,467,141.42

consisting of 337,030,142 ordinary shares and 9,684,000 treasury shares, each having a

nominal value of EUR 0.01 The Company does not hold ordinary shares in its own capital.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights at the day of this notice amounts to 337,030,142.

Hoofddorp, 28 September 2023

The Board of Directors